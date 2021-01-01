पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Chandigarh
  • The Administrator Showed The News Of Bhaskar, Asked DC, Advisor Who Lit The Files, What Action Was Taken In The Case

फाइलें जलाने का मामला:भास्कर की खबरें दिखा प्रशासक ने डीसी, एडवाइजर से पूछा-फाइलें किसने जलाईं, मामले में क्या एक्शन लिया

संजीव महाजन | चंडीगढ़2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यूटी सेक्रेटेरिएट में हुई वाॅर रूम मीटिंग में प्रशासक वीपी बदनोर ने फाइलें जलने के मामले पर अफसरों से काफी देर तक बातचीत की। - Dainik Bhaskar
यूटी सेक्रेटेरिएट में हुई वाॅर रूम मीटिंग में प्रशासक वीपी बदनोर ने फाइलें जलने के मामले पर अफसरों से काफी देर तक बातचीत की।
  • डीसी ऑफिस से करोड़ों की कोठियों की फाइलें जलाने का मामला...
  • फाइलें जलाने की मजिस्ट्रियल इंक्वायरी के आदेश, डीजीपी को सच सामने लाने को कहा

डीसी ऑफिस से करोड़ों रुपए की कोठियों की फाइलें चोरी कर जलाने के बड़े मामले में प्रशासक वीपी सिंह बदनोर अब एक्शन के मूड में हैं। प्रशासक ने यूटी सेक्रेटेरिएट के वाॅर रूम में सभी अधिकारियों से मीटिंग की। प्रशासक ने डीसी मनदीप बराड़ से पूछा कि आखिर फाइलें जलाने के मामले में उनकी तरफ से अब तक क्या एक्शन लिया गया? डीसी ने बताया कि जांच चल रही है।

इसके बाद प्रशासक ने डीजीपी संजय बेनिवाल को कहा है कि आरोपी को दबोचकर सारा सच सामने जल्द से जल्द लाया जाए, ताकि पता चल सके कि किसके कहने पर उसने फाइलें जलाई थीं। मीटिंग में एडवाइजर मनाेज परिदा, हाेम सेक्रेटरी अरुण कुमार गुप्ता, डीजीपी संजय बेनिवाल, डीसी मनदीप बराड़, एमसी कमिश्नर केके यादव, चीफ कंजर्वेटर फाॅरेस्ट देबेंद्र दलाई माैजूद थे।

एसडीएम सेंट्रल हरजीत संधू करेंगे जांच...

अब प्रशासक के आदेशों पर इस पूरे मामले की मजिस्ट्रियल इंक्वायरी के आदेश जारी कर दिए हैं। जांच का जिम्मा एसडीएम सेंट्रल हरजीत सिंह संधू को सौंपा गया है। बताया गया कि एक हफ्ते में इस पूरे मामले की रिपोर्ट मांगी गई है।

पंकज से मिलने वाले प्रॉपर्टी डीलर की हुई पहचान...

सूत्रों की मानें तो अधिकारियों को पता चल चुका है कि चौकीदार किस प्राॅपर्टी डीलर के संपर्क में था। अब पुलिस और मजिस्ट्रियल जांच के बाद ही उस प्राॅपर्टी डीलर के नाम का खुलासा होगा। इसके बाद ही रैकेट में शामिल लोगों के नाम सामने आएंगे।

3 दिन में नतीजे सामने आने की उम्मीद
हां, मैं इस्टेट ऑफिस की फाइलें चोरी और जलाने के मामले में मजिस्ट्रियल जांच कर रहा हूं। शुक्रवार को ही आदेश मिले हैं, उम्मीद है कि तीन दिन में जांच के नतीजे आ जाएंगे।
हरजीत सिंह संधू, एसडीएम सेंट्रल

