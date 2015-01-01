पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लूट की वारदात:ऑटो चालक महिला सवारी को सुनसान इलाके में ले गया, फिर लूटा, शोर मचाने पर गला दबाया

फाइल फोटो
  • ऑटो सवार ने छीनी नकदी, केस दर्ज

शहर में तीन अलग-अलग जगहों पर लूट की वारदातें हुई। सभी मामलों में संबंधित थाना पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। दो वारदातों को पैदल व्यक्ति ने अंजाम दिया है जबकि एक वारदात में ऑटो चालक इन्वॉल्व था। पहले मामले में मुंडी खरड़ की रहने वाली पुष्पा ने पुलिस को शिकायत दी है कि एक ऑटो चालक उसे सुनसान जगह पर ले गया।

फिर उससे जबरन सोने की चेन, ईयरिंग, अंगूठी और पर्स जिसमें 10 हजार रुपए नकदी व एक मोबाइल फोन लूट लिया। बताया गया कि युवती की सेक्टर-38 ऊन मार्केट में अपनी दुकान है। वह दुकान बंद करने के बाद अपनी मां के साथ सेक्टर 37-38-40-41 चौक से अॉटो हायर किया। इसके बाद वह ऑटो से सेक्टर 40-41 लाइट प्वाॅइंट पर पहुंचे यहां पर पुष्पा की मां ऑटो से नीचे उतर गई।

उनकी मां सेक्टर-40 में रहती है। इसके बाद ऑटो वाला उन्हें जीरी मंडी चौक के पास ले गया। यहां से वह उन्हें एक सुनसान जगह पर ले गया जहां पर उसने जबरन उनसे सामान लूट लिया। जब उन्होंने शोर मचाया तो आरोपी ने उनका गला दबा दिया। पुष्पा ने आरोपी के हाथ पर दांतों से काटा जिसके बाद वह ऑटो से बचकर निकल गई और लोगों की मदद से पुलिस को सूचना दी।

दूसरी घटना सेक्टर 39 पैट्रोल पंप के पास की है जब एक लुटेरे ने चाकू की नौक पर व्यक्ति से मोबाइल फोन लूट लिया। बताया गया कि पंचकुला सेक्टर 16 के रहने वाले गुरजिंदर सिंह पैट्रोल पंप से पहले रूककर पेशाब कर रहे थे। इसी दौरान एक लड़का आया और उन्हें चाकू की नौक पर लूटकर ले गया।

तीसरे मामले में सेक्टर 41 बुटेरला के रहने वाले विनोद कुमार ने पुलिस को शिकायत दी है कि एक युवक ने चाकू की नौक पर उन्हें बंधक बनाया और फिर उनसे 1500 रुपए नकदी लूट ली। बताया गया कि विनोद कुमार डिलीवरी का काम करते है।

घटना के समय उन्हें सेक्टर 41 से एक युवक ने चाकू की नौक पर उनकी बाइक पर ही बंधक बना लिया। इसके बाद वह उन्हें साथ लेकर सेक्टर 40 पहुंचा जहां पर उनसे नकदी लूटी गई। घटना के बाद विनोद ने सूचना पुलिस को दी।

कजेहड़ी के रहने वाले राज कुमार ने पुलिस को शिकायत दी है कि ऑटो सवार तीन युवकों ने उनसे 800 रुपए नकदी छीन ली है। मामले में सेक्टर-36 थाना पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। बताया गया कि घटना 15 नवंबर देर रात की है।

जब सेक्टर-42 अटावा चौक पर ऑटो सवार आरोपियों ने राजकुमार से नकदी छीन ली। घटना के बाद राज ने शोर मचाया जिस पर जमा हुए लोगों ने सूचना पुलिस को दी।

इस पर पहुंची पुलिस राज कुमार की शिकायत पर केस दर्ज कर लिया हैै। अब पुलिस एरिया में लगे हुए सीसीटीवी कैमरों की फुटेज खंगाल रही है, ताकि आरोपियों को पकड़ा जा सके।

