पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chandigarh
  • The Business Of Sand cement And Gravel On The Agricultural Land Of Dhanas In The Sand Crop In The Field

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वॉयलेशन पर वॉयलेशन:खेत में रेत की फसल में धनास की एग्रीकल्चरल लैंड पर रेत-सीमेंट और बजरी का काराेबार

संजीव महाजन/याेगराज | चंडीगढ़39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वॉयलेशन पर वॉयलेशन - Dainik Bhaskar
वॉयलेशन पर वॉयलेशन

बॉलीवुड की फिल्मों और गीतों ने पंजाब के हरे-भरे लहलहाते खेतों को पूरी दुनिया में फेमस कर दिया था। लेकिन चंडीगढ़ के खेत इससे हटकर हैं- यहां सरसों या साग-सब्जी की हरियाली और ताजगी नजर नहीं आती। यहां फसल होती है- रेत-सीमेंट, ईंट-बजरी की। धनास और आसपास के एग्रीकल्चरल लैंड की हकीकत यही है। और तस्वीर बदलने का ये क्रेडिट या डिसक्रेडिट अफसरों को ही जाता है।

धनास की ज्यादातर एग्रीकल्चर लैंड के बारे में सरकारी कागजाें में दर्ज है कि यहां पर मार्बल मार्केट है, जाे अवैध है और इसे हटाना जरूरी है। अब तक इसे हटाने में अफसर नाकाम रहे और यहां से कबाड़ी मार्केट, माेटर मार्केट और रेत, ईंट-सीमेंट का काराेबार भी शुरू हो गया- वह भी बड़े स्तर पर।

बड़े व्यापारी यहां से चला रहे हैं धंधा...
चंडीगढ़ हाउसिंग बोर्ड की स्लम रिहेब्लिटेशन काॅलोनी के तरफ के खेतों से ही बड़े व्यपारी ईंट, सीमेंट, रेत बेच रहे हैं। सरकारी जमीन पर भी करीब 6 किलाेमीटर तक लंबी इंक्राेचमेंट करके यह अवैध काराेबार चलाया जा रहा है। रेत और बजरी बेचने का धंधा ही नहीं, कुछ ने तो शेड भी डाल दिए हैं। मार्बल मार्केट के पीछे ये लाेग रेत-बजरी और सीमेंट के स्टाेर चला रहे हैं। इनका किराया भी एक लाख रुपए तक है। सिर्फ कच्चे टीन के ही नहीं पक्के लेंटर डालकर यहां स्टाेर बनाए गए हैं।

इस एरिया में खेत अब कुछ ही बचे हैं...
लगातार एग्रीकल्चर लैंड पर कमर्शियल एक्टिविटी चलती रही, बिना चैकिंग और कार्रवाई का ये हाल कि धनास के जिस एरिया में सिर्फ खेत ही दिखने चाहिए थे वहां पर कुछ एक ही खेत दिखाई देते हैं। जबकि यहां पर एक तरफ मार्बल मार्केट की दुकानें, इनके पीछे बड़े बड़े स्टोर जो टीन शैड में बनाए गए हैं, दूसरी तरफ को रेत और बजरी के टीले तो तीसरी तरफ को मोटर मार्केट दिखाई देती है जहां दूसरे सेक्टरों से लोगों ने आकर किराये पर दुकानें ली हैं।

तीनों एरिया सब डिविजनल मजिस्ट्रेट को निर्देश दिए हैं कि एग्रीकल्चर लैंड पर जहां पर भी गड़बड़ की जा रही है उस पर रिपोर्ट सब्मिट करें। धनास में कमर्शियल एक्टिविटी को लेकर एसडीएम साउथ और एसडीएम सेंट्रल को निर्देश दिए हैं कि जिनके पुराने नोटिस चल रहे हैं उनको हटाने को लेकर काम करें।

साथ ही पूरे एरिया में जिन लोगों ने स्ट्रक्चर बनाए हैं जिनको नोटिस भी नहीं दिए गए उन सभी को नोटिस देकर आगे की कार्रवाई करें। जो भी गलत होगा उसको हटाया जाएगा।
मनदीप सिंह बराड़, डिप्टी कमिश्नर यूटी चंडीगढ़

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser