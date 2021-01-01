पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डाॅक्यूमेंट कर दिए राख:80 करोड़ की कोठियों की फाइलें जलानी थी चौकीदार ने, इन पर कोर्ट केस चल रहे या फिर ट्रांसफर पर लगी थी ऑब्जेक्शन

संजीव महाजन | चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
यहां से उठाईं गई थी कोठियों की फाइलें... - Dainik Bhaskar
यहां से उठाईं गई थी कोठियों की फाइलें...
  • 2 और 4 कनाल की कोठियों की फाइलें जलानी थी चौकीदार ने, कुछ जला चुका था, कुछ पुलिसकर्मी ने बचाईं
  • चौकीदार को नौकरी से निकाला, बड़ा सवाल-किसके कहने पर जलाई थीं उसने फाइलें

इस्टेट ऑफिस से कोठियों की फाइलें निकालकर जलाने के ‘खेल’ में सिर्फ चौकीदार ही शामिल नहीं है। इसका मास्टरमाइंड कोई और है, क्योंकि कोठियों की जिन फाइलों को जलाया जाना था, उनकी मार्केट वैल्यू 80 करोड़ के आसपास है। करीब 40 करोड़ की प्राॅपर्टी की फाइलें चौकीदार पंकज जला चुका था।

बाकी की फाइलें पुलिस ने बचा ली। ये सभी वे फाइलें थीं, जिनके या तो कोर्ट केस चल रहे थे या फिर फाइलें ट्रांसफर होने के लिए आ रखी थीं, जिन पर ऑब्जेक्शन लगी हुई थी। इसके अलावा वे फाइलें भी थीं, जिनकी विल को लेकर ऑब्जेक्शन चल रही थी और फैसला बाकी है।

सूत्रों की मानें तो एक बड़े अफसर पर भी उंगली उठ रही है, जिनके इशारे पर सारा ‘खेल’ चला। बाद में पूरा मामला सिर्फ चौकीदार पर टिका दिया। अब सेक्टर-17 थाना पुलिस ने इस्टेट ऑफिस जाकर सारा रिकाॅर्ड मांगा है। पूछा है कि कौन-कौन सी फाइलें गायब हैं। वारदात की वह पूरी सीसीटीवी फुटेज भी मांगी है, जिसमें चौकीदार फाइलें लेकर जाता हुआ दिखाई दे रहा है।

अहम डाॅक्यूमेंट कर दिए राख...

^मामले की जांच चल रही है। चौकीदार पंकज को नौकरी से निकाल दिया गया है। हमारा ऑफिस अलग से जांच कर रहा है, जबकि पुलिस अलग से जांच कर रही है। जल्द सारा मामला सामने आ जाएगा। मनीष लौहान, असिस्टेंट इस्टेट ऑफिसर

चौकीदार पर होगा केस दर्ज
फाइलें जलाने वाले चौकीदार पंकज को सोमवार को नौकरी से निकाल दिया गया। अब पंकज पर केस दर्ज कर पुलिस जांच करेगी कि आखिर कैसे और किसके कहने पर वह फाइलें जला रहा था। पूछताछ के बाद ही उससे बड़े खुलासे होंगे।

कोठी नंबर-1250, सेक्टर-18, विल को लेकर अप्रैल में है सुनवाई, पहले ही जला दी फाइल...
फाइल नंबर आरपी 999... कोठी नंबर-1250... कोठी को रवजोत सिंह गुजराल और उनके परिवार के सदस्यों ने अपने दादा की रजिस्टर विल के आधार पर ट्रांसफर के लिए मार्च 2020 में अप्लाई किया था। इस्टेट ऑफिस ने कोठी उनके नाम पर ट्रांसफर नहीं की। उल्टा ट्रांसफर अप्लाई करने के बाद ऑब्जेक्शन लगा दी।

कहा कि किसी दूसरे ने भी विल दिखाई हुई है। इसके बाद मामला तुरंत कोर्ट में भी पहुंच गया। बताया गया कि कोर्ट में असली फाइल के आधार पर फोरेंसिक लैबोरेट्री से जांच करने की मांग की गई है, ताकि पता चल सके कि सच कौन बोल रहा है। अप्रैल महीने में कोर्ट में सुनवाई है, लेकिन उससे पहले ही फाइल जला दी गई।

फाइल नंबर आरपी-329...कोठी नंबर-335 सेक्टर-9: रिकॉर्ड गायब
चार कनाल की कोठी। बताया गया कि कोठी एक रिटायर्ड आईएएस के नाम पर थी। अब दो भाइयों के नाम पर फैमिली सेटलमेंट हो रखी है। कोठी तीन लाेगों के नाम पर है। फाइल रूटीन में चल रखी थी, जबकि अब इस्टेट ऑफिस के उषा, विजय और राहुल कपूर के नाम पर है।

यह फाइल इस्टेट ऑफिस में असिस्टेंट शिव शर्मा के टेबल पर कैसे पहुंची, यह पता नहीं चल रहा। इतना जरूर है कि अब इस फाइल का रिकाॅर्ड मिल नहीं रहा। इससे लग रहा है कि फाइल जला दी गई है।

फाइल नंबर आरपी-396...कोठी नंबर-30, सेक्टर-8ए
दो कनाल की कोठी कनू देवदास के नाम पर है। उन्होंने बेटी अंजलि बहल के नाम पर कोठी को गिफ्ट बेस पर ट्रांसफर करने के लिए एप्लीकेशन दे रखी है। कनू ने हलफनामा भी दे रखा था। लेकिन वैंकुवर से किसी विक्रम देवदास ने इस्टेट ऑफिस में आॅब्जेक्शन फाइल की। इस संबंध में विवाद चल रहा रहा था। इस फाइल को भी चौकीदार पंकज ने जलाना चाहा। कुछ कागज जल गए और कुछ पुलिसकर्मी की मुस्तैदी से बच गए।

आरपी-190...कोठी नं-8, सेक्टर 8
चार कनाल की इस कोठी की फाइल चौकीदार जलाने के लिए ले गया था। कोठी की ट्रांसफर का था। कोठी का सिविल सूट परमिंदर कौर वर्सेज हरदीप सिंह बजाज के नाम से पहले चल रहा था। जबकि किसी प्रवीण कुमार और रैबिका अरोड़ा ने कोठी की ट्रांसफर के लिए अप्लाई किया था।

कोठी नंबर-1233, सेक्टर-8सी
दो कनाल की इस कोठी की सेलडीड के कागज पंकज से मिले। सेलडीड सुदर्शन सिंह और लता बंगाई के बीच हुई है।

कोठी नंबर-49, सेक्टर-11
दो कनाल की कोठी की जो फाइल पंकज से बरामद हुई, उसमें कनू देवदास को इस कोठी के संबंध में इस्टेट ऑफिस के रूल्स तोड़ने के संबंध में नोटिस आ रखा था।

