लाल सलाम:पंजाब की सीटू पार्टी के सदस्यों ने अपनी मांगों को लेकर मोहाली के वित्त कमिशनर कार्यालय तक मार्च किया

मोहालीएक घंटा पहले
सीटू पार्टी के बैनर तले कई मजदूर जत्थेबंदियों की ओर से मोहाली में रोष मार्च निकाला गया।
  • सीटू के सदस्य 25 सितंबर को होने वाले काले कानून के खिलाफ रोष प्रदर्शन में शामिल होंगे
  • मोहाली की सड़कों पर आज आंगनबाड़ी,मनरेगा सहित कई जत्थेबंदियों की महिलाओं ने रोष प्रदर्शन किया

पंजाब की सेंटर ऑफ इंडियन ट्रेड यूनियन(सीटू) पार्टी की ओर से आज मोहाली की सड़कों पर लाल कपड़े पहन कर रोष प्रदर्शन किया गया। सीटू के लाल झंडे के बैनर तले प्रदर्शन करने वाली महिलाओं के चेहरे पर राज्य व केंद्र सरकार प्रति गुस्सा झलक रहा था।

सीटू के वर्कराें का कहना था कि वे पिछले कई सालों से काम करके अपना गुजारा कर रहे है लेकिन किसी भी सरकार ने उनके हित के लिए कभी सोचा तक नहीं। मजदूरों,आंगनबाड़ी वर्करों व अन्य मजदूरों के लिए कोई स्कीम सरकार की ओर से नहीं दी गई जिससे वे निश्चित होकर अपना जीवन यापन कर सके।

सीटू की ओर से आज दशहरा ग्राउंड से पंजाब सरकार की वित्त कमिशनर के दफ्तर तक रोष मार्च निकाला और वहां अपना मांग पत्र मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह को देने के लिए सौंपा।

