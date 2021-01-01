पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन का समर्थन:शहरवासियों ने किसानों की फेवर में फिर लगाए नारे,लेकिन ओवरऑल पीसफुल रहा सिटी ब्यूटीफुल

चंडीगढ़12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रोज़ की तरह शहर के मशहूर मटका चौक पर भी शहरवासियों ने किसानों की फेवर और सरकार के विरोध में नारे लगाए।

किसान बिलों को लेकर दोपहर बाद दिल्ली में किसानों ने जो अराजकता फैलाई , उसका असर दिल्ली के बाहर भी देखने को मिला। पंजाब में तो मुख्यमंत्री ने हाई अलर्ट घोषित कर दिया। चंडीगढ़ के साथ लगते मोहाली में भी पहले से निर्धारित किसान रैली निकाली गई लेकिन चंडीगढ़ में ऐसा कुछ नहीं हुआ। यहां तो पहले से निर्धारित एक रैली तीन दिन पहले ही रद्द हो गई थी।

दोपहर बाद कुछ आम लोग किसानों के झंडे लेकर सेक्टर 17 प्लाजा पहुंचे और किसानों की फेवर में नारे लगाए।

लेकिन दोपहर बाद कुछ आम लोग किसानों के झंडे लेकर सेक्टर 17 प्लाजा पहुंचे और किसानों की फेवर में नारे लगाए। इसके अलावा शहर के मशहूर मटका चौक पर भी शहरवासी जुटे और किसानों की फेवर और सरकार के विरोध में नारे लगाए। हालांकि दोनों जगह पुलिस मौजूद रही। लेकिन अच्छी बात ये रही कि दोनों जगह पीसफुल प्रोटेस्ट हुआ है। बता दें कि ये प्रोटेस्ट कुछ नए नहीं थे,ऐसे प्रोटेस्ट हर रोज़ चंडीगढ़ में हो रहे हैं।

