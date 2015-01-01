पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्मार्ट सिटी:सेक्टर-35, 43 में वाॅटर एटीएम लगाने के लिए नहीं आई कंपनी

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड की ओर से लगाया टेंडर, 21 अक्टूबर को खुलना था, अब दोबारा से टेंडर काॅल करेगी

(राजबीर सिंह राणा) सेक्टर-35 की मार्केट्स में चार, सेक्टर-43 बस स्टैंड पर 3, डिस्ट्रिक्ट कोर्ट में 2 और सेक्टर 43 मार्केट में एक वाॅटर एटीएम लगाने के पीपीपी (पब्लिक प्राइवेट पार्टनिर्शिप) मोड़ पर लगाए टेंडर में कोई कंपनी नहीं आई। स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड की ओर से लगाया टेंडर 21 अक्टूबर को खुलना था, लेकिन प्री बिड में कंपनियों द्वारा लगाई गई ऑब्जर्वेशन को टेंडर कंडीशन में शामिल करना था।

लेकिन स्मार्ट सिटी की टेक्निकल कमेटी की मीटिंग ही 20 अक्टूबर को हुई। कमेटी मैंबर के छुट्‌टी पर होने की वजह से तीन बार मीटिंग पोस्ट पोंड होती गई। मीटिंग में देरी के चलते टेंडर को 17 नवंबर के लिए एक्सटेंड किया गया था, लेकिन कोई कंपनी टेंडर में नहीं आई। स्मार्ट सिटी अब दोबारा से टेंडर काॅल करेगी।

स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड ने पहले एबीडी सेक्टर-17, 22, 35 और 43 में 20 वाॅटर एटीएम पीपीपी मोड़ पर बिल्ट ऑपरेट एंड ट्रांसफर बेस पर लगाने का प्रपोजल बनाई थी। लेकिन टेंडर सेक्टर-35 और 43 में 10 वाॅटर ए टीएम पीपीपी मोड़ पर लगाने के लिए लगाया गया। टेंडर कंडीशन अनुसार एटीएम मशीनों में 350 से 500 लीटर क्षमता पानी के लिए स्टेनलेस स्टील स्टोरेज टैंक बनाने थे।

एटीएम से निकलने वाले पानी का रोजाना अल्ट्रासोनिक लेवल मॉनिटर किया जाना था, पानी की टीडीएस, टेंपरेचर, हार्डनेस और पीएच वैल्यू भी चेक की जानी थी। तय मानक अनुसार एटीएम लगाने वाली कंपनी को रोजाना रिपोर्ट स्मार्ट सिटी को ऑनलाइन भेजनी थी।

अगर किसी एटीएम कियोस्क की रिपोर्ट नहीं भेजी गई तो एक दिन का जुर्माना एक हजार लगना था। सूचना दिए बगैर महीने में चार दिन एटीएम बंद करने पर कंपनी का लाइसेंस लाइसेंस केंसिल किया जाना था।

एटीएम के पानी से बंद बोतल वाली कंपनियों का बिजनेस होता प्रभावित...

एटीएम वेंडिंग मशीनों का असर पानी की एक लीटर और 20 लीटर के कैन की सप्लाई करने वाली कंपनियों के बिजनेस को प्रभावित करता। क्योंकि आम आदमी को उनके पानी की क्वालिटी बारे पता नहीं होता है, जबकि वाॅटर एटीएम मशीनों से निकलने वाले पानी की क्वालिटी को वहां खड़ा होकर आदमी देख सकता था।

स्मार्ट सिटी के सीईओ कम निगम कमिश्नर केके यादव का कहना है कि एबीडी के दो सेक्टर में पहले फेज में 10 वाॅटर एटीएम पीपीपी मोड़ पर लगाने का टेंडर काॅल किया था। इसमें कोई कंपनी नहीं आई। अब दोबारा से टेंडर काॅल किया जाएगा।

