पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chandigarh
  • The Decision On Tender Process, Exemption In Financial Terms And Ernest Money Offline Will Be Decided Today

उम्मीद:चार बार सिरे नहीं चढ़ पाई टेंडर प्रक्रिया, वित्तीय शर्तों में छूट और अर्नेस्ट मनी ऑफलाइन जमा करने पर आज होगा फैसला

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • मनीमाजरा में पानी की सप्लाई 24 घंटे करने के पायलट प्रोजेक्ट को लेकर स्मार्ट सिटी की बैठक आज

(राजबीर सिंह राणा) मनीमाजरा 24x7 वाॅटर सप्लाई के 162.90 करोड़ रुपए के पायलट प्रोजेक्ट का टेंडर चार बार लगाने पर सिरे नहीं चढ़ सका। हर बार प्रीबिड में कंपनी आकर कोई न कोई क्लेरिफिकेशन लगाती रहती है। स्मार्ट सिटी की बुधवार को होने वाली टेक्निकल कमेटी की मीटिंग में फाइनेंशियल कंडीशन में कुछ छूट दिए जाने और अर्नेस्ट मनी ऑनलाइन के साथ ऑफलाइन भी जमा करने की परमिशन दी जाए।

टेक्निकल कमेटी की मीटिंग के बाद प्रोजेक्ट की टेंडर कंडीशन में बदलाव किया जाएगा। इसके बाद ही टेंडर काॅल किया जा सकेगा। स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड की ओर से मनीमाजरा 24x7 वाॅटर सप्लाई के पायलट प्रोजेक्ट के लिए चार बार टेंडर लगाए गए हैं। मगर चारों बार टेंडर में कोई कंपनी नहीं आई।

इसकी वजह 15 साल की मेंटेनेंस एंड ऑपरेशन और प्रोजेक्ट लागत कम होने से बड़ी कंपनी टेंडर में पार्टिसिपेट नहीं कर रही थी वहीं, जॉइंट वेंचर में कंपनी पार्टिसिपेट नहीं कर सकती थी। स्मार्ट सिटी की टेक्निकल कमेटी में टेंडर में जॉइंट वेंचर की कंडीशन को शामिल किया गया।

मनीमाजरा में 24x7 वाटर सप्लाई करने के लिए मौजूदा वाॅटर लाइन के अलावा 2577 मीटर और बिछाई जानी है। अब 6 यूजीआर और 1.30 एमजीडी का शिवालिक गार्डन के पास ओवर हेड वाॅटर वर्क्स और बनाने हैं। पानी सप्लाई के लिए मनीमाजरा में सकाडा बनाया जाना है।

बढ़ाई जा सकती है पानी के एटीएम लगाने के टेंडर की डेट
स्मार्ट सिटी की ओर से पिछले महीने एबीडी सेक्टर-35 और 43 में 10 एटीएम वाॅटर मशीन लगाने का टेंडर काॅल किया गया था। इसको लेकर कंपनियों ने कुछ क्लेरिफिकेशन प्रीबिड में लगा दी। कंपनियों की लगाई गई क्वेरी को स्मार्ट सिटी की टेक्निकल कमेटी की मीटिंग में चर्चा करके अप्रूव किया जाना है। अक्टूबर महीने में दो बार तय हुई मीटिंग स्थगित हो गई।

इसकी वजह से टेंडर की बिड 6 नवंबर को रिसीव करने के बजाए एक्सटेंड करनी पड़ेगी। इसी तरह से डंपिंग ग्राउंड की सेनेटरी लैंड फिलसाइट के टेंडर की प्री बिड में आई कंपनियों ने कुछ क्वेरी लगा दी। इनको टेंडर की बिड में शामिल किया जाना था। टेक्निकल कमेटी की मीटिंग न होने से क्वेरी टेंडर कंडीशन में शामिल नहीं की जा सकी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें