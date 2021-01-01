पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Chandigarh
  • The Decision On The Eligibility Of Vishwaraj Out Of Two Companies In The Tender Of 162 Million Today

24x7 वाॅटर सप्लाई करने का मामला:162 करोड़ के टेंडर में आई दो कपंनियों में से विश्वराज के योग्य होने पर फैसला आज

राजबीर सिंह राणा|चंडीगढ़।39 मिनट पहले
24x7 वाॅटर सप्लाई करने का मामला - Dainik Bhaskar
24x7 वाॅटर सप्लाई करने का मामला
  • अगर यह कंपनी टेंडर की डेट के बाद डीडी जमा करवाने पर अयोग्य कर दी तो स्मार्ट सिटी को दोबारा से लगाना पड़ेगा टेंडर

मनीमाजरा के 24 x7 वाॅटर सप्लाई करने के लिए 162 करोड़ के टेंडर में स्मार्ट सिटी की टेक्निकल ईवैल्यूएशन कमेटी ने दो कंपनियां योग्य बनाई हैं। इनमें से एक कंपनी विश्वराज एन्वायर्नमेंट प्राइवेट लिमिटेड ने टेंडर फीस का डिमांड ड्राफ्ट टेंडर की डयू डेट से बाद में भेजा है। इसके योग्य या अयोग्य होने पर फैसला बुधवार को स्मार्ट सिटी की टेक्निकल कमेटी की ओर से लिया जाएगा।

अगर यह कंपनी कमेटी ने अयोग्य करार दी तो ऐसे में सिंगल टेंडर एसबी इंजीनियरिंग एंड इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर प्राइवेट लिमिटेड का रह जाएगा। सिंगल टेंडर की फाइनेंशियल बिड नहीं खोली जा सकती है। अगर ऐसा हुआ तो स्मार्ट सिटी को दोबारा से 24x7 वॉटर सप्लाई मनीमाजरा का टेंडर काॅल करना पड़ेगा।

स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड की ओर से मनीमाजरा 24x7 वाॅटर सप्लाई करने के लिए 16 नवंबर 2020 को 162 करोड़ 90 लाख का टेंडर काॅल किया। टेंडर को पहली दिसंबर को रिसीव करना था लेकिन स्मार्ट सिटी की ओर से इसकी डेट बढ़ाकर 15 दिसंबर कर दी।

यानि 15 दिसंबर 2020 को टेंडर में तीन कंपनी (एसबी इंजीनियरिंग एंड इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर प्राइवेट लिमिटेड, विश्वराज एन्वायर्नमेंट प्राइवेट लिमिटेड और एसपीएमएल इंफ्रा लिमिटेड )आई। इन कंपनियों को टेंडर फीस 15 हजार का डिमांड ड्राफ्ट चंडीगढ़ स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड के नाम पर पंजाब नेशनल बैंक सेक्टर-17 के नाम से बनाकर अंतिम तारीख से पहले फिजिकल सबमिट करना था।

लेकिन विश्वराज एन्वायर्नमेंट कंपनी ने ऑनलाइन डॉक्यूमेंट के साथ इंडसइंड बैंक से 14 दिसंबर को 17700 का बनाया डिमांड ड्राफ्ट स्मार्ट सिटी के पास भेज दिया। हालांकि डिमांड ड्राफ्ट टेंडर रिसीव करने की अंतिम तारीख 15 दिसंबर तक फिजिकल भेजना था। लेकिन इसे 24 दिसंबर 2020 को भेजा। उसमें लगाए लेटर में जिक्र किया गया कि डिमांड ड्राफ्ट की फोटो कापी 15 दिसंबर को भेज चुके हैं।

अंतिम तिथि से पहले जमा करवानी थी राशि...
दिल्ली में किसान आंदोलन और कोविड के कारण चंडीगढ़ डिमांड ड्राफ्ट देने के लिए 15 दिसंबर को पहुंच नहीं सके। चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन और नगर निगम में लगाए जाने वाले टेंडर्स में टेंडर फीस अंतिम तारीख तक फिजिकल जमा करवाई जाती है। इसके बाद टेंडर फीस का डिमांड ड्राफ्ट आने पर टेंडर रिजेक्ट माना जाता है।

यहां स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड की टेंडर ईवैल्यूएशन कमेटी ने विश्वराज एन्वायर्नमेंट कंपनी को फाइनेंशियल बिड के योग्य बना दिया है। हालांकि इसके लिए स्मार्ट सिटी के चीफ एक्यूजिटिव ऑफिसर कम निगम कमिश्नर के पास टेक्निकल ईवैल्यूएशन कमेटी ने 24 दिसंबर को ही भेजा था।

वहां से फैसला स्मार्ट सिटी की टेक्निकल कमेटी के पास छोड़ दिया है। डिमांड ड्राफ्ट अंतिम तारीख से 9 दिन बाद रिसीव किए जाने पर चंडीगढ़ स्मार्ट सिटी की टेक्निकल कमेटी को फैसला करना है।

