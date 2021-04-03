पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क हादसा:बुजुर्ग दौड़कर सड़क पार नहीं कर सकी; कैश वैन के ड्राइवर ने मारी टक्कर, मौत

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • ट्रांसपोर्ट लाइट पॉइंट पर हुआ हादसा, बेटी और बहू के साथ थी महिला

ट्रांसपोर्ट लाइट पॉइंट पर कुछ महिलाएं दौड़कर सड़क पार कर रही थीं। बाकी महिलाएं तो निकल गईं, लेकिन 60 साल की बुजुर्ग बीच में ही रह गईं। उनकी स्पीड से ज्यादा गाड़ी की स्पीड थी, जिस वजह से बुजुर्ग महिला एक कैश वैन की चपेट में आ गईं। गंभीर हालत में महिला को अस्पताल ले जाया गया, जहां डॉक्टर्स ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया।

मृतक की बहू के बयानों के आधार पर पुलिस ने फरार कैश वैन चालक के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है। मृतका की पहचान बापूधाम की रहने वाली मुन्नी देवी उर्फ जमुना देवी के रूप में हुई है। बुधवार शाम अनु अपनी ननद और सास मुन्नी देवी के साथ इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया फेज-1 में लकड़ी लेने के लिए गई हुई थी।

सभी लकड़ी लेकर वापस घर के लिए जा रहे थे। करीब साढ़े 5 बजे जब ये ट्रांसपोर्ट लाइट पॉइंट पर पहुंचे और सड़क पार करने लगे। इस बीच एक गाड़ी रेलवे लाइट पॉइंट की तरफ से आ रही थी। कैश वैन की रफ्तार तेज थी। अनु और उसकी ननद ने तो भागकर सड़क पार कर ली, लेकिन बुजुर्ग सड़क पार नहीं कर पाईं और उसे कैश वैन की चपेट में आ गई। हादसे के बाद अनु एक ऑटो से अपनी सास को सेक्टर-16 अस्पताल ले गई, जहां पर डॉक्टर्स ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया।

