8 महीने बाद सुनवाई:लोक अदालत में सिविल और क्रिमिनल कंपाउंडेबल केसों की सुनवाई के लिए लगी 11 बेंचें

चंडीगढ़38 मिनट पहले
लोक अदालत आयोजित करने के लिए कई नियमों का पालन किया गया है। एक अदालत में सिर्फ 50 केसों की सुनवाई होगी।

लॉकडाउन के बाद पूरे कोविड 19 के नियमों की पालना के साथ शनिवार को पहली लोक अदालत आयोजित की गई है। इस लोक अदालत में 11 बेंचें लगी हैं। इनमें सिविल और क्रिमिनल कंपाउंडेबल केसों की सुनवाई की जा रही है। इसके अलावा 4 अदालतें 138 चेक बाउंस के केसों के लिए अलग से लगी हुई हैं। मेट्रिमोनियल केसों की सुनवाई के लिए विशेष अदालत लगाई गई है।

इन नियमों का किया गया है पालन

लोक अदालत आयोजित करने के लिए कई नियमों का पालन किया गया है। एक अदालत में सिर्फ 50 केसों की सुनवाई होगी। किसी भी कोर्ट में दो लिटिगेंट्स से ज्यादा को खड़े होने की इजाजत नहीं होगी। उन्हें तय समय पर ही बुलाया जा रहा है।

कोर्ट परिसर के गेट पर आने वाले हर व्यक्ति की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की जा रही है। गेट पर सैनिटाइजर से हाथ साफ करने के बाद ही एंट्री दी जा रही है। सभी कर्मचारी ग्लव्स,मास्क और दूसरी सुरक्षात्मक चीजें सभी कर्मचारियों को दी जाएगी। इसके अलावा कोर्ट परिसर में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का खास ख्याल रखा जा रहा है। सभी दिशा निर्देशों का पालन करने के लिए अतिरिक्त स्टाफ तैनात किया गया है।

