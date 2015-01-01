पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध रोकने में सरकार नाकाम:कृषि बिल के फायदे गिनाने आ रहे थे पूर्व मंत्री, विरोध बढ़ा तो भाजपा ने उनका कार्यक्रम ही रद्‌द कर दिया

चंडीगढ़40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दड़वा में विरोध के बाद पुलिस के कड़े पहरे में हुई भाजपा की किसान पंचायत...
  • भाजपा ने गांव दड़वा में रखा था कार्यक्रम, पूर्व मंत्री के पहुंचने से पहले ही विरोध पर उतर गए थे कांग्रेसी, काले झंडे दिखाए
  • मुख्य वक्ता के बिना ही भाजपा को करवानी पड़ी किसान पंचायत

केंद्र सरकार की ओर से पास किए गए 3 कृषि बिलों के समर्थन में चंडीगढ़ भाजपा ने गांव दड़वा में विशाल किसान पंचायत नाम से एक कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया। इस कार्यक्रम का पंजाब किसान यूनियन ने खूब विरोध किया। यूनियन के कार्यकर्ता कार्यक्रम स्थल पर पहले ही पहुंच गए थे। हालांकि उन्हें आगे जाने नहीं दिया।

वहीं, दूसरी ओर चंडीगढ़ कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ता भी इस विरोध प्रदर्शन में शामिल होने के लिए पहुंचे गए। लेकिन पुलिस ने उन सभी को हिरासत में ले लिया। कार्यक्रम में मुख्य वक्ता के तौर पर हरियाणा के पूर्व कृषि मंत्री और मौजूदा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ओपी धनखड़ ने आना था। लेकिन विरोध बढ़ता देख धनखड़ कार्यक्रम में पहुंचे ही नहीं।

उनके बिना ही भाजपा ने कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया। हालांकि कार्यक्रम में मेयर राजबाला मलिक, पूर्व मेयर आशा जसवाल, पार्टी के जनरल सेक्रेटरी चंद्रशेखर समेत कई अन्य सीनियर नेता पहुंचे थे। इस दौरान बहलाना के दीप सिंह और रायपुर खुर्द की माधवी समेत कई लोग भाजपा में शामिल हुए।

मेन गेट पर पुलिस का पहरा...

भाजपा के कार्यक्रम से पहले किसी तरह का विरोध न हो इसलिए पुलिस ने दड़वा की मेन एंट्रेंस के बाहर पुलिस का जबरदस्त पहरा लगा दिया था। यहां तक कि डीएसपी गुरमुख सिंह और चार एसएचओ भी सिक्योरिटी के लिए डटे हुए थे।

पुलिस ने प्रदर्शनकारियों को रोकने के लिए वाॅटर कैनन का भी इंतजाम किया हुआ था। हालांकि पुलिस ने इन्हें भाजपा के कार्यक्रम से काफी पहले ही रोक रखा था। जबकि कांग्रेसियों को हिरासत में ले लिया था। कांग्रेसियों ने भाजपा नेताओं को काले झंडे भी दिखाए।

एक दिन पहले वेन्यू बदल दिया था...

भाजपा को इस कार्यक्रम में विरोध की पूरी संभावना दिख रही थी। इसलिए तो एक दिन पहले ही भाजपा ने कार्यक्रम का वेन्यू ही बदल दिया था। पहले ये कार्यक्रम खुड्‌डा अलीशेर में होना था। लेकिन वहां भी किसान यूनियनों की ओर से प्रदर्शन किया जाना था। इसलिए भाजपा ने कार्यक्रम को दड़वा में रख दिया। वहीं, किसान यूनियन ने भी भाजपा के पीछे-पीछे अपना कार्यक्रम खुड्‌डा अलीशेर से बदलकर दड़वा में रख दिया।

बिलों के बारे में झूठ फैला रहे ...

‘केंद्र सरकार ने जो तीन कानून बनाए हैं, वह किसानों के लिए पूरी तरह से लाभदायक हैं। इससे कृषि क्षेत्र के साथ-साथ देश की अर्थव्यवस्था मजबूत होगी’ ये बात भारतीय जनता पार्टी के प्रदेश संगठन महामंत्री दिनेश कुमार ने कार्यक्रम के दौरान कही। उन्होंने कहा कि तमाम विपक्षी दल इस समय झूठ की राजनीति कर रहे हैं। वे इन बिलों के बारे में झूठ फैला रहे हैं और भोलेभाले किसानों को गुमराह कर रहे हैं।

विपक्षी पार्टियों के नेता कॉन्ट्रैक्ट फार्मिंग की परिभाषा ही बदल कर किसान की जमीन को हथियाने जैसे बेतुकी बात करने में लगे हुए हैं। जबकि सच्चाई तो ये है कि मोदी सरकार ने किसानों से स्पष्ट तौर पर कहा है कि इन बिलों में न तो किसान की जमीन को कब्जाने की बात है, न ही न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य को खत्म करने और मंडियों को बंद करने की कोई बात है। बल्कि इन बिलों से तो किसान की आय बढ़ेगी।

