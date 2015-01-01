पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मोहब्बत जिंदाबाद:दूल्हा व्हीलचेयर पर था और दुल्हन मुस्कुराते हुए उसके पीछे। स्पाइनल रीहैब सेंटर में राहुल-अनामिका ने यूं लिए सात फेरे।

चंडीगढ़2 घंटे पहले
अनामिका भारतीय और राहुल सिंह दिवाकर बचपन के दोस्त हैं। 2008 में दोनों को लगा कि ये रिश्ता दोस्ती से भी गहरा है। सबकुछ अच्छा चल रहा था कि 2016 में राहुल का एक्सीडेंट हो गया और स्पाइनल इंजरी ने एक झटके में उनकी दुनिया बदल डाली। एक्सपर्ट के मुताबिक राहुल को सारी जिंदगी व्हीलचेहर पर ही रहना होगा।

अनामिका यहां से अपनी राह बदल सकती थीं, लेकिन उन्होंने आगे बढ़कर राहुल का साथ दिया। व्हील चेयर तक सिमटी जिंदगी को लेकर जो भी अंदेशे हो सकते थे, उनके चलते इस शादी के लिए एकदम रजामंदी भी नहीं मिली।

लेकिन अनामिका के संकल्प और राहुल के जज्बे ने सब मुश्किलों को आसान कर दिया। सोमवार शाम जब राहुल व्हीलचेयर पर सात फेरे लेने के लिए बढ़े तो अनामिका ने उनके साथ मिलकर सात वचन लिए और साथ रहने का वायदा किया। फोटो: अश्वनी राणा

जन्मदिन पर शुभ विवाह
शुभ विवाह के साथ एक और मुबारक मौका यह भी बना कि राहुल का सोमवार को 29वां जन्मदिन भी था। वे बीटेक हैं अौर एमएनसी में जॉब कर रहे हैं। इस जोड़े की खुशियों को डबल करने की जिम्मेदारी उठाई थी रीहैब सेंटर-28 की सीईओ और फाउंडर निकी पी सिंह ने। उन्होंने इनके लिए एक फर्निश्ड कमरा भी अलॉट किया है, जिसमें वे जब तक चाहें रह सकते हैं।

