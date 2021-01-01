पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना से राहत:दोबारा से जल्द शुरू होगी अपनी मंडी, कोरोना की वजह से मार्च में हुई थी बंद

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • प्रशासक की अध्यक्षता में हुई बैठक में लिया मंडी शुरू करने का फैसला

करीब 10 महीने से ज्यादा तक बंद रहने के बाद अब जल्द ही फिर से शहर के अलग-अलग सेक्टर्स में अपनी मंडी लगनी शुरू हो जाएंगी। प्रशासक वीपी सिंह बदनोर की प्रमुखता में सोमवार को हुई मीटिंग में इस पर फैसला लिया गया। अभी तारीख तय नहीं की गई है, लेकिन 1 फरवरी से ही सभी अपनी मंडियां फिर से लगाने की तैयारी शुरू हो गई है।

हालांकि, प्रशासन पहले दिसंबर महीने से ही अपनी मंडियां फिर से शुरू करने की तैयारी कर रहा था लेकिन उस वक्त पंजाब सरकार की तरफ से ही अपनी मंडियां शरू नहीं की गई थी। इसको लेकर बीजेपी पार्षद अनिल दूबे, कांग्रेसी पार्षद शीला फूल सिंह भी कई बार प्रशासन के अफसरों से मिल चुके हैं।

इसलिए थी जरूरी क्योंकि अभी रेहड़ी फड़ी वाले मनमाने दाम लगा रहे... चंडीगढ़ में सिर्फ सेक्टर-26 में ही सब्जी मंडी है और कोरोना के बाद से ही सिर्फ रेहड़ी फड़ी वाले ही सब्जियां प्रत्येक सेक्टर तक पहुंचाने का काम कर रहे हैं। अपनी मंडियां लग नहीं रही थी और सभी लोग सेक्टर-26 की सब्जी मंडी में जा नहीं पाते तो रेट भी मनमर्जी से रेहड़ी फड़ी वाले लगा रहे हैं। मंडी में जो सब्जी 20 रुपए तक में आ जाती है वह सेक्टरों में 40 रुपए में मिलती थी।

2 तरह की मंडियां लगती हैं...

शहर में दो तरह की अपनी मंडियां हर रोज अलग-अलग सेक्टरों में लगती हैं। इसमें एक किसान मंडी या अपनी मंडी पंजाब मंडी बोर्ड की तरफ से लगाई जाती है। इसमें साथ लगते एरिया से ही किसान सब्जियां वगैरह लेकर आते हैं और बेचते हैं। करीब 500-600 से ज्यादा रेहड़ी फड़ी इसमें लगती हैं।

दूसरी चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन की अपनी मंडी। इसमें कुछ वेंडर्स को लाइसेंस चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन के एग्रीकल्चरल मार्केटिंग बोर्ड के तहत आती मार्केट कमेटी की तरफ से दिए जाते हैं। ये फिर सेक्टर-26 से ही आढ़तियों से सब्जी खरीदकर हर रोज अलग अलग जगहों पर मंडी लगाते हैं।

