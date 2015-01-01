पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बिजली कर्मचारी करेंगे प्रदर्शन:कल हड़ताल पर जाने वाले बिजली कर्मियों पर लागू होगा ‘नो वर्क नो पे’ का सिद्धांत

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

बिजली कर्मचारी अपनी मांगों को लेकर 26 नवंबर को एक दिन की हड़ताल पर जा रहे हैं। इसका पावरमैन यूनियन की ओर से आह्वान किया गया है। वहीं चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन की ओर से जारी प्रेस विज्ञप्ति में कहा गया है कि हड़ताल पर जाने वाले कर्मचारियों पर ‘नो वर्क नो पे’ का सिद्धांत लागू होगा। प्रशासन कर्मचारियों की वास्तविक मांगों को लेकर हमेशा उनके प्रति सहानुभूति रखता रहा है।

ऐसे में बिजली कर्मचारियों का हड़ताल पर जाने का कोई कारण नहीं हो सकता है। प्रशासन हड़ताल पर जाने वाले बिजली कर्मचारियों से अपील करता है कि वे अपनी ड्यूटी अटेंड करें। हड़ताल पर जाने वाले कर्मचारियों के खिलाफ अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

इसके अलावा प्रशासन ने 26 नवंबर को शहरवासियों को बिजली की सप्लाई देने के लिए व्यवस्थाएं की हैं। अगर इस दौरान बिजली बाधित हुई तो आने की संभावना कम होगी। क्योंकि ट्रेंड बिजली स्टाफ नहीं उपलब्ध रहेगा। इसको लेकर शहरवासियों को दिक्कत आ सकती है। प्रशासन ने बिजली उपभोक्ताओं से अपील की है कि वे प्रशासन को सहयोग करें।

अगर हड़ताल के दौरान उनके यहां बिजली गुल होती है तो वे अपने एरिया के शिकायत सेंटर्स पर फोन करें। इसके अलावा कंट्रोल रूम से संपर्क कर सकते हैं। प्रशासन की ओर से अपील की गई कि शहर की पब्लिक ही बिजली की लाइनों के प्रति सतर्क रहे, ताकि कोई भी बिजली सप्लाई बाधित करने का प्रयास न कर पाए।

26 नवंबर को बिजली जाने पर यहां करें संपर्क

  • सेक्टर-17 कंट्रोल रूम- 0172- 2703242
  • सेक्टर-9 कंट्रोल रूम- 0172- 2742370 और 8054104517
  • सिटीजन सुविधा सेवा सेंटर- 0172- 4639999
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें