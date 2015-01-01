पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सरहद पर दिवाली की तैयारी:रोटरी क्लब ने सरहदों पर तैनात जवानों के लिए भेजी दिवाली की मिठाई, गवर्नर ने सेना के ट्रकों को किया रवाना

चंडीगढ़12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पंजाब के गवर्नर ने रोटरी क्लब की ओर से जवानों के लिए भेजी गई मिठाई से लदे ट्रकों को झंडी दिखाई।
  • 20 लाख की 4 हजार किलो मिठाई वायुसेना के जहाजों से दूर-दराज के इलाकों में जवानों को दी जाएगी

सरहदों पर तैनात जवानों के लिए दिवाली के मौके पर रोटरी क्लब की ओर से 4 टन मिठाई भेजी गई है। मंगलवार को सेना के 3 ट्रकों को पंजाब के गवर्नर और चंडीगढ़ प्रशासक वीपी सिंह बदनोर ने पंजाब राजभवन के पास झंडी दिखा कर रवाना किया।

वायु सेना के विमान से बॉर्डर पर ले जाई जाएगी मिठाई

मिठाई को वायु सेना के विमान से बॉर्डर पर ले जाया जाएगा और उसके बाद हेलीकॉप्टर से सियाचिन,लेह, लद्दाख सहित दूर-दराज के इलाकों में तैनात जवानों के बीच बांटी जाएगी। इस मौके गवर्नर बदनोर ने कहा कि देश की सीमाओं की रक्षा करने वाले अपने जवानों के बलिदान की तुलना किसी तरह से नहीं की जा सकती। उन्होंने रोटरी क्लब के सदस्यों के इस काम की सराहना की और कहा कि वे हर समय समाज सेवा में आगे रहते हैं।

