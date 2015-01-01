पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  The Strike Ended In Chandigarh GMCH 32, The Employee Sitting In The Dacoity Died Of Heart Attack At Night.

GMCH-32 में धरना खत्म:चंडीगढ़ में धरने पर बैठ कर्मचारी की रात में हार्ट अटैक से मौत

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
सफाई यूनियन ने कर्मचारी की मौत की जांच की मांग की।
  • यूनियन का कहना-कर्मचारी को अस्पताल प्रबंधन और ठेकेदार कर रहा था परेशान
  • इसकी शिकायत गवर्नर व SSP से की है

शहर के GMCH-32 में बोनस के लिए अपनी मांगों पर 7 दिनों तक हड़ताल करने वाले कर्मचारियों ने अस्पताल प्रशासन का आश्वासन मिलने के बाद हड़ताल खत्म कर दी है। इस हड़ताल में शामिल यूनियन के जनरल सेक्रेटरी की मौत हार्ट अटैक होने से रात 11.00 बजे मौत हो गई। अब यूनियन नेताओं का कहना है कि यूनियन जनरल सेक्रेटरी रत्न कुमार की मौत का जिम्मेवार अस्पताल प्रशासन और ठेकेदार है।

ड्यूटी ज्वाइन न होने से परेशान था

कर्मचारी की मौत को लेकर यूनियन नेताओं की ओर से कहा गया है कि जब शाम को हड़ताल समाप्त होने की घोषणा की गई तो रत्न कुमार अपनी डयूटी को ज्वाइन करने के लिए गया। वहां पर सफाई सुपरवाइजर ने रत्न कुमार को डयूटी ज्वाइन करने के बारे कहा कि अभी उसे कोई आदेश नहीं आया है। इस पर रत्न कुमार को गहरा झटका लगा और वह जब घर पर आया तो उसकी हार्ट अटैक से मौत हो गई।

यूनियन नेताओं ने कहा तनाव में आ गया था

यूनियन नेताओं ने बताया कि हड़ताल के दौरान यूनियन नेताओं को अस्पताल प्रशासन की ओर से रिलीव ऑर्डर दिए गए थे। रत्न कुमार को भी रिलीव ऑर्डर दिया गया था, जिसके बाद वह तनावग्रस्त हो गया था। अब जब ड्यूटी ज्वाइन करने गया तो उसे वापस भेज दिया इससे वह और ज्यादा तनाव में आ गया।

कर्मचारी की मौत को लेकर गवर्नर को मांग पत्र दिया

GMCH-32 सफाई कर्मचारी यूनियन की ओर से रत्न कुमार की मौत को लेकर अस्पताल प्रबंधन, ठेकेदार और सुपरवाइजर के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करने की मांग को लेकर गवर्नर, प्रशासन, एसएसपी,डायरेक्टर प्रिंसिपल को मांगपत्र भेजा गया है।

यूनियन ने कहा जांच की जाए

सफाई कर्मचारी यूनियन सेक्टर- 32 के चेयरमैन ओम कैलाश व प्रेमपाल ने कहा कि कर्मचारी की मौत दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। जीएमसीएच के प्रशासन, ठेकेदार व सुपरवाइजर ने सफाई कर्मचारी व यूनियन के जनरल सचिव रतन कुमार की हत्या का प्रयास किया है। उनकी मौत सामान्य नहीं है। उन्होंने कहा कि अस्पताल प्रबंधन रतन कुमार को भूख-हड़ताल स्थगित करने पर भी उसे ड्यूटी पर लेने में आना कानी कर रहा था जिस ड्यूटी पर वे थे।

