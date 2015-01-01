पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विरोध प्रदर्शन:मांगें न मानने पर कर्मियों ने प्रशासन का पुतला फूंका

चंडीगढ़25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पेंडिंग मांगों को लेकर वीरवार को यूनाइटेड फ्रंट पब्लिक हेल्थ इंप्लाॅइज यूनियन ने धनास के ट्यूबवेल पर प्रशासन के खिलाफ रोष प्रदर्शन कर पुतला फूंका। इसका आह्वान कॉआर्डिनेशन कमेटी ऑफ गवर्नमेंट एंड एमसी इंप्लाॅइज एंड वर्कर्स यूटी की ओर से किया गया।

प्रदर्शनकारियों को संबोधित करते हुए ऑर्डिनेशन कमेटी के महासचिव राकेश कुमार, प्रेसिडेंट सतिंद्र सिंह ने प्रशासक वीपी सिंह बदनोर से अपील की कि यूटी कर्मचारियों की मांगों का समाधान करवाएं। कर्मचारी मांगों को लेकर लंबे समय से प्रशासन से गुहार करते आ रहे हैं। मांगों को लेकर प्रशासन के साथ मीटिंग भी हुई। लेकिन अभी तक मांगें नहीं मानी गई। जेम पोर्टल के ठेकेदारों द्वारा आउट सोर्स कर्मचारियों के साथ धक्केशाही की जा रही है, लेबर कानून का पालन नहीं किया जा रहा है, आउट सोर्स कर्मचारियों की साल में बनती 15 छुट्टियां नहीं दी जा रही।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें