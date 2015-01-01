पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बद्तमीजी पर उतरा युवक:दीवार कूदकर घर में घुसा युवक; लड़की से की बदतमीजी, बचाने आए भाई पर धारदार हथियार से किया वार

चंडीगढ़20 मिनट पहले
मामला मौलीजागरां पुलिस स्टेशन का है।
  • मौलीजागरां थाना की पुलिस ने संबंधित धाराओं के तहत मामला दर्ज कर आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया

मौलीजागरां थाना क्षेत्र में एक सिरफिरा युवक एक घर की दीवार कूदकर अंदर पहुंचा। इस दौरान घर में मौजूद लड़की के साथ बदतमीजी शुरू कर दी। इसके बाद लड़की ने शोर मचाना शुरू किया तो उसका भाई लड़की को बचाने पहुंचा। इस दौरान आरोपी तो तेज धारदार हथियार से लड़की के भाई पर हमला कर दिया। घायल को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। उधर, वारदात की सूचना के बाद पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया।

आरोपी युवक की पहचान ब्रजेश के रूप में हुई है जो एक दुकान पर डेंटर का काम करता है। बताया जा रहा है कि सोमवार रात करीब 10 बजे लड़की अपने घर के दूसरे फ्लोर पर थी। इस दौरान आरोपी ब्रजेश दीवार कूदकर लड़की के घर के अंदर पहुंचा और फिर वो दूसरे फ्लोर पर लड़की के कमरे में दाखिल हो गया। इसके बाद उसने लड़की को पकड़ लिया और उसके साथ बदतमीजी करने लगा। उधर, सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने लड़की की शिकायत के आधार पर आरोपी के खिलाफ संबंधित धाराओं के तहत मामला दर्ज कर उसे जेल भेज दिया है।

