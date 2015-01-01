पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाबा रामसा पीर:मानवता से बड़ा कोई संदेश नहीं, अपनी फिल्म के माध्यम से मैं एकता का संदेश दे पाऊं तो जीवन सफल है: आशिम

आशिम खेत्रपाल ने कहा कि मैं खुद को बहुत ही भाग्यशाली मानता हूं कि मुझे राजस्थान के एक महान संत बाबा रामदेव का रोल निभाने का अवसर मिला।
  अपनी नई फिल्म, फिल्म 'बाबा रामसा पीर' पर बात करने के लिए आए

मानवता से बड़ा कोई संदेश नहीं, इसलिए अपनी फिल्म के माध्यम से मैं एकता का संदेश दे पाऊं तो मेरा जीवन सफल है। ये कहते हैं साईं बाबा फेम अभिनेता और निर्माता आशिम खेत्रपाल। उनका कहना है कि आजकल लोग ऐसी फिल्में बनाना भूल गए हैं जो उन्हें मैं की मोह माया से बाहर निकाले। इसलिए ऐसी फिल्में बननी चाहिए और इनसे कभी भी रेवेन्यु के बारे में नहीं सोचना चाहिए।

अपनी नई फिल्म, फिल्म 'बाबा रामसा पीर' पर बात करने के लिए वह शुक्रवार को सेक्टर-33 स्थित राजस्थान भवन में फिल्म में अपने अटायर और अंदाज के साथ पहुंचे। आशिम ने कहा कि ऐसी फिल्में धीरे-धीरे समाज में अपना असर छोड़ती हैं। हालांकि, अब लोग ऐसी फिल्में बनाना भूल गए हैं।

वे बोले, ऐसे समय में जब विश्व एक महामारी से जूझ रहा है। हम अभी भी मैं से ही नहीं निकल पा रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि उनकी यह फिल्म अगर लोगों से मैं निकाल दे, उनमें सेवा का भाव डाल दे तो इससे बड़ी क्या बात होगी? ऐसी फिल्में इसलिए नहीं बनाई जातीं कि इनसे रेवेन्यु क्या होगा? परमात्मा के काम में कोई रेवेन्यु नहीं होता और न ही उसके काम की कोई मटीरियल वेल्यू ही होती है।

बोले, मैं खुद इसकी टेस्टिमनी हूं। 18 साल हो गए साईं बाबा पर बनी फिल्म को। अगर साढ़े चार करोड़ की वह फिल्म पूरे भारत को बदल सकती है तो उतनी रकम बहुत कम है। नई फिल्म में वही संदेश दिया गया है जो संदेश साईं बाबा में दिया गया था।

14वीं सदी में दिया था एकता का संदेश

'बाबा रामसा पीर' फिल्म महान संत और सामाजिक सुधारक बाबा रामदेव के जीवन पर आधारित है। पश्चिमी तट पर 14 वीं शताब्दी में हिंदू-मुस्लिम एकता का संदेश फैलाने वाले वह पहले व्यक्ति थे, इसलिए हिन्दू और मुस्लिम दोनों की उनमें सामान आस्था है।

आशिम खेत्रपाल ने कहा कि यह मेरे लिए महज एक फिल्म नहीं है बल्कि आध्यात्मिक रूप से समृद्ध होने का अनुभव भी है। मैं खुद को बहुत ही भाग्यशाली मानता हूं कि मुझे राजस्थान के एक महान संत बाबा रामदेव का रोल निभाने का अवसर मिला। यह फिल्म सामाजिक समरसता का संदेश देती है।" उन्होंने कहा कि यह एक अच्छी पारिवारिक फिल्म है, समाज के सभी वर्ग के लोगों को देखनी चाहिए।

फिल्म उस काल खंड को जीवित करती है जब बाबा रामसा पीर ने मानवता, शांति, प्रेम और उपचार को जन्म दिया। पांच फ़ारसी पीरों ने बाबा को यह नाम दिया था, क्योंकि बाबा ने गरीब और दलित लोगों के उत्थान के लिए अपना पूरा जीवन समर्पित कर दिया था। राजस्थान के एक महान संत और सुधारक बाबा रामसा पीर को भगवान विष्णु के पुनः अवतार के रूप में बहुत से माना जाता है।

