पंजाब एंड हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट:पीयू लॉ कोर्स में दाखिले के लिए प्रवेश परीक्षा नहीं होगी; हाईकोर्ट ने कहा- ये जनहित का फैसला, दखल की जरूरत नहीं

चंडीगढ़24 मिनट पहले
हाईकोर्ट ने छात्रों की तरफ से दायर अलग-अलग याचिकाओं को खारिज करते हुए यूनिवर्सिटी के फैसले को सही ठहराया जिसमें कोविड-19 के चलते प्रवेश परीक्षा आयोजित ना करने का फैसला लिया गया था।
(ललित कुमार). पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी (पीयू) पांच व तीन वर्षीय लॉ कोर्स में दाखिले समेत सभी प्रोफेशनल कोर्स के लिए प्रवेश परीक्षा खारिज करने के पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी के फैसले को चुनौती संबंधी याचिका बुधवार को पंजाब एंड हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट ने खारिज कर दी। जस्टिस एजी मसीह और जस्टिस अशोक कुमार वर्मा की खंडपीठ ने यूनिवर्सिटी के फैसले को सही ठहराया जिसमें कोविड-19 के चलते प्रवेश परीक्षा आयोजित ना करने का फैसला लिया गया था।

इस संबंध में अलग-अलग याचिकाएं दायर कर पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी के 1 अक्टूबर के फैसले को खारिज करने की मांग की गई, जिसमें सभी प्रोफेशनल कोर्स के लिए प्रवेश परीक्षा ना कराए जाने का फैसला लिया गया। छात्रों की तरफ से मांग की गई कि देशभर में लॉ कोर्स में दाखिले के लिए प्रवेश परीक्षा आयोजित की जा रही है तो फिर पीयू यह परीक्षा आयोजित क्यों नहीं कर सकता। याचिका में हाईकोर्ट के फैसले का हवाला देते हुए कहा गया कि कोर्ट ने पीयू को इस मामले पर नए सिरे से फैसला लेने के निर्देश दिए थे।

बावजूद इसके पीयू अपने पहले लिए फैसले पर ही कायम रहा। इसके बाद पीयू ने फिर से हाईकोर्ट में कहा कि वे अपने फैसले पर दोबारा विचार करेंगे लेकिन एक बार फिर से प्रवेश परीक्षा ना कराने के फैसले को बनाए रखा गया। ऐसे में यूनिवर्सिटी का यह फैसला उन छात्रों के भविष्य से खिलवाड़ है जो प्रवेश परीक्षा की तैयारी कर रहे थे। हाईकोर्ट ने छात्रों की तरफ से दायर अलग-अलग याचिकाओं को खारिज करते हुए यूनिवर्सिटी के फैसले को सही ठहराया जिसमें कोविड-19 के चलते प्रवेश परीक्षा आयोजित ना करने का फैसला लिया गया था।

