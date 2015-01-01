पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कैश और जूलरी गायब:आईबी में तैनात कर्मी के घर चोरों ने लगाई सेंध,पांच लाख रुपए की नकदी और जूलरी लेकर हुए फरार

चंडीगढ़
पुलिस ने मामले को दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। 
  • ये मामला सेक्टर 34 पुलिस स्टेशन के अंतर्गत आते सेक्टर 46 का है

आईबी में तैनात कर्मी के घर सेंध लगाकर चोर पांच लाख रुपए और जूलरी लेकर फरार हो गए हैं। बहरहाल पुलिस ने मामले को दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक ये मामला सेक्टर 34 पुलिस स्टेशन के अंतर्गत आते सेक्टर 46 का है। पुलिस को दी अपनी शिकायत में शिकायतकर्ता संसार चंद ने बताया कि वे आईबी में जेआईओ के पद पर तैनात हैं।

कुछ समय से काम से 14 दिन की छुट्टी लेकर अपने मूल गांव गया था। रविवार शामत करीब 6.30 बजे पड़ोसियों ने फोन कर बताया कि उनके घर का ताला टूटा है। इसके बाद वह तुरंत घर पहुंचा और देखा कि घर ता ताला टूटा है और अंदर सामान बिखरा पड़ा हुआ है।

घर में रखी 5 लाख रुपए की नगदी और गोल्ड व सिल्वर की जूलरी गायब है।इसके बाद तुरंत पुलिस को घटना की जानकारी दी गई।

सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने संसार चंद का बयान दर्जकर आईपीसी 380 और 454 के तहत मामला दर्ज किया। वहीं पुलिस अब घटनास्थल और आसपास के एरिया में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरों को खंगालना शुरू कर दिया है। ताकि आरोपियों की पहचान हो सके। वहीं पुलिस का कहना है कि मामले की छानबीन की जा रही है, जल्द ही आरोपियों की पहचान कर उन्हें दबोच लिया जाएगा।

बता दें कि सर्दियां शुरू होते ही चोर बंद घरों को निशाना बनाने लगते हैं। कुछ दिन पहले सेक्टर 21 में चोरों ने विदेश गए परिवार के बंद घर को निशाना बनाया था। फिर पंजाब पुलिस में तैनात एक महिला क्लर्क के सेक्टर 20 स्थित बंद घर में चोरी हुई और आज ये घटना सामने आ गई है।

