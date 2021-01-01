पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Thieves Took A 5 feet tall And Heavy Donation Box On A Rickshaw From Sector 27 Gurdwara Sahib, Cash Worth Rs 70 Thousand Missing.

चोरों के हौसले बुलंद:चंडीगढ़ के गुरुद्वारे से चोर रिक्शे पर ले गए 5 फीट लंबा व भारी डोनेशन बॉक्स, 70 हजार रुपए गायब;रोज खड़ी होने वाली PCR भी थी गायब

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
गुरुद्वारा साहिब के हैड ग्रंथी मनजिंदर सिंह ने बताया है कि  हैड ग्रंथी ने मंगलवार रात 8 बजे गुरुद्वारा लॉक किया था। इसके बाद आज सुबह  5 बजे जब वह गुरुद्वारा खोलने  के लिए गए तो देखा कि ताले टुटे हुए हैंं। - Dainik Bhaskar
गुरुद्वारा साहिब के हैड ग्रंथी मनजिंदर सिंह ने बताया है कि  हैड ग्रंथी ने मंगलवार रात 8 बजे गुरुद्वारा लॉक किया था। इसके बाद आज सुबह  5 बजे जब वह गुरुद्वारा खोलने  के लिए गए तो देखा कि ताले टुटे हुए हैंं।
  • CCTV फुटेज में रिक्शे में ले जाते नजर आए तीन चोर
  • सेक्टर 26 थाना पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर लिया है

चोरों के हौसले इतने बुलंद हो गए हैं कि अब धर्मस्थलों को भी अपना निशाना बनाने लगे हैं। अब चोरों ने सेक्टर 27 सी स्थित रामगढ़िया भवन के अंदर गुरूद्वारा साहिब से डोनेशन बॉक्स चोरी कर लिया है। मामले में सेक्टर 26 थाना पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर आरोपी की तलाश शुरू कर दी है। प्राथमिक स्तर पर पुलिस को बताया गया है कि कैश बॉक्स में करीब 70 हजार रुपए थे।

शिकायत गुरुद्वारा साहिब के हैड ग्रंथी मनजिंदर सिंह ने दी है, जिसने बताया है कि हैड ग्रंथी ने मंगलवार रात 8 बजे गुरुद्वारा लॉक किया था। इसके बाद आज सुबह 5 बजे जब वह गुरुद्वारा खोलने के लिए गए तो देखा कि ताले टूटे हुए हैंं। चोर ने पहले बाहर के और फिर अंदर के ताले तोड़े।

तीन चोर रिक्शे पर ले गए बॉक्स

डोनेशन बॉक्स 5 फीट लंबा और भारी है। ऐसे में पहले ही ये अनुमान लगाया जा रहा था कि चोर एक से ज्यादा हैं, जो चोरी करने के लिए किसी वाहन को साथ लेकर आए होगें चूंकि पैदल डोनेशन बॉक्स को लेकर जाना मुश्किल है। वहीं जब पुलिस ने एरिया में लगे हुए CCTV कैमरों की फुटेज खंगाली तो सामने आया कि तीन चोर सुबह 3 बजकर 9 मिनट पर रिक्शा पर रखकर ये डोनेशन बॉक्स ले गए हैं।गुरूद्वारा प्रशासन ने बोला कि रोज यहां PCR खड़ी होती थी जो चोरी वाले दिन गायब थी।

