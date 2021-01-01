पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

थर्ड रजिस्ट्रेशन मार्क:नई और पुरानी गाड़ियों में एचएसआरपी के साथ ही थर्ड रजिस्ट्रेशन मार्क भी जरूरी

चंडीगढ़39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीएच-01बीके से सीएच-01बीएल सीरीज वाले करें एप्लाई

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेशों पर हाई सिक्योरिटी रजिस्ट्रेशन प्लेट (एचएसआरपी) नई गाड़ियों के साथ ही पुरानी गाड़ियों में भी लगाना जरूरी है। इसके अलावा थर्ड रजिस्ट्रेशन मार्क (क्लर कोडेड स्टीकर) भी गाड़ियों पर लगेंगे। रजिस्टरिंग एंड लाइसेंसिंग अथाॅरिटी (आरएलए) ने कहा है कि सीएच-01बीके से सीएच-01बीएल सीरीज तक के नंबर जिन गाड़ियों में लगे हैं।

वे एचएसआरपी लगवाने और थर्ड रजिस्ट्रेशन मार्क के लिए आरएलए ऑफिस में फरवरी महीने में एप्लाई करें। सीएच-01बीएम से सीएच-01बीटी सीरीज के नंबर जिन गाड़ियों में लगे हैं वे भी एचएसआरपी और थर्ड रजिस्ट्रेशन मार्क के लिए आरएलए में एप्लाई कर सकते हैं।

ये जरूरी...
इसके लिए आरएलए को एक प्लेन पेपर पर गाड़ी का चैसी नंबर, इंजन नंबर, मेक और माॅडल की जानकारी देते हुए एप्लीकेशन लिखनी है।
साथ में रजिस्ट्रेशन सर्टिफिकेट और वैलिड इंश्योरेंस की काॅपी लगाएं।

इन तीन जगहों पर लगेगी एचएसआरपी और थर्ड रजिस्ट्रेशन मार्क...

  • आरएलए ऑफिस सेक्टर-19 चंडीगढ़
  • सब डिविजनल मजिस्ट्रेट साउथ स्पोर्ट्स कॉम्प्लेक्स सेक्टर-42
  • एसडीएम ईस्ट सीटीयू वर्कशाॅप इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया फेज़-1
  • जानकारी आप 0172-2700341 पर फोन करके भी ले सकते हैं।
  • प्रक्रिया के बारे में chdtransport.gov.in. पर भी जान सकते हैं।
