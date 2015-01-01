पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सहयोग दिया:ये दीवाली दीयों वाली-स्लोगन के साथ द लास्ट बेंचर संस्था ने लोगों को दीये और तेल भेंट किया

चंडीगढ़14 मिनट पहले
शहर की एक संस्था की ओर से गरीब लोगों को दीए और तेल वितरण किया गया।
  • सेक्टर-19 की मार्केट के पास लोगों को दीये व तेल के पैकेट वितरण किए गए

शहर की द लास्ट बेंचर संस्था की ओर से आज लोगों के बीच दीवाली के मौके पर घरों में दीए जलाने के लिए दीये और सरसों के तेल का वितरण किया गया। संस्था की ओर से बताया गया कि कोरोना संक्रमण के दौरान गरीब लोगों के काम धंधे छूट गए है ऐसे में उन लोगों को कुछ हद तक सहायता करने के लिए आज यह सामान सेक्टर-19 की मार्केट के पास बांटे गए। उनका कहना था कि इस बार दीयों को जलाना चाहिए जिससे चीन को मुंह तोड़ जवाब दिया जा सके।

संस्था की प्रेसीडेंट सुमिता कोहली और जनरल सेक्रेटरी शशि बाला ने अपने सदस्यों के साथ लोगों को यह सामान बांटा। इस अवसर पर पूर्व मेयर और वार्ड नंबर-17 की पार्षद आशा जायसवाल विशेष तौर पर उपस्थित थी। पार्षद ने संस्था द्वारा किये जा रहे प्रयासों की सराहना की और कहा कि अब समय आ गया है कि स्वच्छ वातावरण और पर्यावरण के लिए लोग अब खुद जागरूक हों ताकि हम स्वच्छ हवा में सांस ले सकें। उन्होंने कहा कि इस बार दीयों को ज्यादा से ज्यादा जलाने के लिए लोगों को प्रोत्साहित किया जा रहा है ताकि इसे बनाने वाले कुम्हार भाईयों को रोजगार मिलता रहे।

