वर्ल्ड कैंसर डे:इस बार डॉक्टर की क्लीनिक के सामने आर्ट वर्क लगाकर सिटी बेस्ड आर्टिस्ट वरुण टंडन ने किया कैंसर के प्रति अवेयर

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
वर्ल्ड कैंसर डे पर अपने आर्ट वर्क्स के माध्यम से आर्टिस्ट वरूण टंडन कैंसर से बचने के लिए अवेयर भी कर रहे हैं। अपनी मोबाइल आर्ट एग्जीबिशन को उन्होंने सेक्टर 47 के क्लीनिक पर डिस्पले किया है।
वर्ल्ड कैंसर डे पर अपने आर्ट वर्क्स के माध्यम से आर्टिस्ट वरूण टंडन कैंसर से बचने के लिए अवेयर भी कर रहे हैं। अपनी मोबाइल आर्ट एग्जीबिशन को उन्होंने सेक्टर 47 के क्लीनिक पर डिस्पले किया है। 

आज वर्ल्ड कैंसर डे है। हर ऑकेजन पर कुछ हटकर प्रेजेंट करने वाले सिटी बेस्ड आर्टिस्ट वरूण टंडन ने आज के दिन को भी बखूबी इस्तेमाल किया है। पर इस बार यह आर्ट वर्क सिर्फ आंखों को एक ट्रीट ही नहीं है। इसके माध्यम से कैंसर से बचने के लिए अवेयर भी कर रहे हैं। अपनी मोबाइल आर्ट ऐग्जीबिट को उन्होंने सेक्टर 47 के क्लीनिक पर डिस्पले किया है।

आर्टिस्ट वरूण टंडन।
आर्टिस्ट वरूण टंडन।

यहां डिस्पले 6 आर्ट वर्क्स को वरुण ने मिक्स मीडिया से 6 दिन में तैयार किया है। वरूण बताते हैं कि मेरा मकसद हमेशा यही होता है कि मैं पब्लिक की एक्सेस में अपनी आर्ट को रखुं। उन्होंने कहा कि आज की तारीख में किसी के पास एग्जिबीशन हॉल में जाने का वक्त नहीं है। इसलिए उनकी यही कोशिश रहती है कि जहां पब्लिक आसानी से मिल जाए।

वरूण के आर्टवर्क देखते लोग।
वरूण के आर्टवर्क देखते लोग।
इस आर्ट वर्क में तंबाखू और गुटखा पाउडर की स्पिट को कैनवास पर स्क्रिबल किया गया है। इसमें एक मरीज दिखाया गया है जिसे ओरल कैंसर है और उसकी वोकल कॉर्ड को निकाल दिया गया है।
इस आर्ट वर्क में तंबाखू और गुटखा पाउडर की स्पिट को कैनवास पर स्क्रिबल किया गया है। इसमें एक मरीज दिखाया गया है जिसे ओरल कैंसर है और उसकी वोकल कॉर्ड को निकाल दिया गया है।
इस आर्ट वर्क में लिखा है- आई विल क्विट दिस। इसमें सिगरेट को सिंबल के तौर पर इस्तेमाल किया गया है। इसके साथ ही धुएं को कैनवास पर उकेर कर नो स्मोकिंग का संदेश दिया है।
इस आर्ट वर्क में लिखा है- आई विल क्विट दिस। इसमें सिगरेट को सिंबल के तौर पर इस्तेमाल किया गया है। इसके साथ ही धुएं को कैनवास पर उकेर कर नो स्मोकिंग का संदेश दिया है।
इस आर्ट वर्क में एक कीमोथैरेपी का मरीज दिखाया गया है। इसमें दिखाया है कि कैसे कीमो से बाल झड़ जाते हैं। इसमें वरुण ने अपने ही बालों को कैनवास पर यूज किया है।
इस आर्ट वर्क में एक कीमोथैरेपी का मरीज दिखाया गया है। इसमें दिखाया है कि कैसे कीमो से बाल झड़ जाते हैं। इसमें वरुण ने अपने ही बालों को कैनवास पर यूज किया है।
पिंक रिब्बन को ब्रेस्ट कैंसर की अवेयरनेस और होप के सिंबल के तौर पर यूज किया जाता है। इसलिए इस आर्ट वर्क में आर्टिस्ट ने पिंक कलर से होप लिखकर ब्रेस्ट कैंसर के प्रति अवेयर करने की कोशिश की है।
पिंक रिब्बन को ब्रेस्ट कैंसर की अवेयरनेस और होप के सिंबल के तौर पर यूज किया जाता है। इसलिए इस आर्ट वर्क में आर्टिस्ट ने पिंक कलर से होप लिखकर ब्रेस्ट कैंसर के प्रति अवेयर करने की कोशिश की है।
इस आर्ट वर्क में कैंसर का सिंबल, क्रैब बनाया गया है। चूंकी गर्म चाय और कॉफी को प्लास्टिक के गिलास में पीने से कैंसर होता है। इसलिए इस आर्ट वर्क में चाय कॉफी और प्लास्टिक के गिलास को यूज किया है।
इस आर्ट वर्क में कैंसर का सिंबल, क्रैब बनाया गया है। चूंकी गर्म चाय और कॉफी को प्लास्टिक के गिलास में पीने से कैंसर होता है। इसलिए इस आर्ट वर्क में चाय कॉफी और प्लास्टिक के गिलास को यूज किया है।
