चुनाव:इस बार इलेक्शन के बाद भी पुटा एक नहीं, टीचर्स में इस बार फूट नजर आ रही है

चंडीगढ़35 मिनट पहले
(ननु जोगिंदर सिंह) पीयू टीचर्स एसोसिएशन (पुटा) में हर साल इलेक्शन के बाद एक होने की बात कहने वाले टीचर्स में इस बार फूट नजर आ रही है। मौजूदा पुटा कार्यकारिणी के हर काम और टीचर्स के हर मुद्दे पर खालिद-सिद्धू ग्रुप सेक्रेटरी को कटघरे में खड़े कर रहे हैं। कैरियर एडवांसमंट स्कीम (कैस) के इंटरव्यू का मसला हो या फिर सीनेट इलेक्शन कराने की बात, दोनों ही मुद्दों पर टीचर्स में एकता की कमी दिखाई दे रही है।

यहां तक कि कई टीचर्स का कहना है कि खालिद-सिद्धू ग्रुप इस समय विपक्ष की भूमिका में नजर आ रहा है। पुटा खुद एक प्रेशर ग्रुप है ना कि प्रशासन। उसके पास कोई अधिकार नहीं है। अधिकारियों से सवाल पूछने की बजाए टीचर्स ही पूछा जा रहा है। ये फूट तो अधिकारियों को और भी मदद करेगी।

पुटा की मीटिंग जब वाइस चांसलर के साथ कैंसिल हुई तो खालिद ग्रुप ने इस बारे में लेटर लिखा कि वह पुटा की बजाए सीनेट इलेक्शन को लेकर ज्यादा चिंतित हैं। इसके बाद रिसर्च स्कॉलर्स की लैब विजिट को लेकर उन्होंने डीन यूनिवर्सिटी इंस्ट्रक्शन (डीयूआई) को भी लेटर लिखा। इसके बाद उन्हाेंने 13 अक्टूबर को सवाल उठाया कि पास्ट सर्विस के मसले पर पुटा चुप क्यों है।

पुटा ने वर्क फ्रॉम होम की डिमांड की है जबकि दूसरी ओर लैब खोलने के लिए कहा जा रहा है। ऐसे में काम कैसे हेागा। सीनेट इलेक्शन कराने और बोर्ड ऑफ गवर्नेंस पर पुटा के स्टैंड को लेकर भी उन्होंने डिमांड की है। हालांकि पुटा ने हाल ही में लेटर जारी किया है कि वह एक हैं और टीचर्स दोफाड़ नहीं हैं।

हम न तो पैरेलल पुटा चला रहे हैं और न हम इसे कमजोर करना चाहते हैं। पुटा सेक्रेटरी को लेटर लिखना हमारा फर्ज है क्योंकि कुछ मसलों पर पुटा लापरवाही कर रही है। सेक्रेटरी जवाब नहीं देते इसलिए हम लोगों को बताना चाहते हैं कि हमारे विचार क्या हैं। प्रो मोहम्मद खालिद, पुटा प्रेसिडेंट कैंडिडेट व पूर्व प्रेसिडेंट

हम प्रेशर ग्रुप हैं। जो साथी इस तरह के लेटर लिखते हैं, ये जवाब वही दे सकेंगे। प्रो अमरजीत सिंह, सेक्रेटरी पुटा

