विंटर्स:इस बार सर्दी अनयुजुअल नहीं, नवंबर के पहले हफ्ते में गिरेगा तापमान; जनवरी में कंपकंपाएगा चंडीगढ़

चंडीगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पिछले साल दिसंबर अंत में चंडीगढ़ में ठंड ने दस साल का रिकाॅर्ड तोड़ दिया था। अधिकतम तापमान 8.8 डिग्री रहा था और लोग ठिठुर गए थे। सर्दी इतनी पड़ी थी कि चंडीगढ़ शिमला से भी ज्यादा ठंडा रहा था।(फोटो: लखवंत सिंह)
  • तापमान में गिरावट 1 नवंबर से देखने को मिलेगी, नवंबर के पहले सप्ताह में तापमान सामान्य से चार डिग्री तक गिर सकता है।

(आरती एम अग्निहोत्री). चंडीगढ़ में ठंड ने दस्तक दे दी है लेकिन तापमान में गिरावट 1 नवंबर से देखने को मिलेगी। नवंबर के पहले सप्ताह में तापमान सामान्य से चार डिग्री तक गिर सकता है। फिलहाल बारिश के आसान नहीं होने से मौसम ड्राई रह सकता है। इस बार पिछले साल से 15 दिन ज्यादा ठंड पड़ने के आसार हैं। सीजन में तेज ठंड के चार से पांच दौर रहेंगे। सबसे ज्यादा ठंड जनवरी महीने में रह सकती है। ला नीना का प्रभाव दिसंबर से दिखने लगेगा। एल निनो और ला नीना, एल नीनो-दक्षिणी ऑसीलेशन चक्र के हिस्से होते हैं। प्रशांत महासागर में वर्तमान में तापमान 0.5 डिग्री से भी नीचे है, यह भी कड़ाके की सर्दी का संकेत है। गुरुवार को चंडीगढ़ का अधिकतम तापमान 31.4 और न्यूनतम तापमान 14.1 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया।

इंडिया मेट्रोलॉजिकल डिपार्टमेंट चंडीगढ़ के डायरेक्टर सुरेंद्र पाल के मुताबिक नवंबर के पहले हफ्ते से पारा सामान्य से एक से चार डिग्री गिरने का अनुमान है लेकिन फिर भी बारिश नहीं होगी। इस साल ठंड अनयुजुअल नहीं है क्योंकि अभी किसी भी प्रकार की कोई डिस्टर्बेंस या डिवेलपमेंट नजर नहीं आ रही। इस बार पहले की तरह फॉग रहेगा।

कड़ाके की ठंड दिसंबर,जनवरी और फरवरी में रहेगी। ठंड के चार से पांच दौर रहेंगे। सबसे ज्यादा ठंड जनवरी महीने में रह सकती है। जहां तक पाला गिरने की बात है तो ये ज्यादातर ड्राई एरियाज में रहता है। चंडीगढ़ में पाला गिरने की स्थिति इस पर निर्भर करती है कि मौसम खुलने के बाद हिमाचल प्रदेश में पहाड़ों की बर्फ पिघलनी शुरू होती है। इससे रात के तापमान में भी काफी कमी आती है।

ला-नीना का प्रभाव

प्रशांत महासागर में पानी और हवा के सतही तापमान से ही बारिश, गर्मी और ठंड का पैटर्न तय होता है। ला-नीना प्रभाव से प्रशांत महासागर में दक्षिणी अमेरिका से इंडोनेशिया की तरफ हवाएं चलती हैं, जो सतह के गरम पानी को उड़ाने लगती हैं। इसका असर ये होता है कि सतह पर ठंडा पानी उठने लगता है। इससे सामान्य से ज्यादा ठंडक पूर्वी प्रशांत क्षेत्र के पानी में देखी जाती है। ला नीना प्रभाव के चलते ठंड में हवाएं तेज चलती हैं। इससे भूमध्य रेखा के पास सामान्य से ज़्यादा ठंड हो जाती है। इसी का असर मौसम पर पड़ता है।

पिछले साल की स्थिति यह थी

  • पिछले साल दिसंबर अंत में चंडीगढ़ में ठंड ने दस साल का रिकाॅर्ड तोड़ दिया था। अधिकतम तापमान 8.8 डिग्री रहा था और लोग ठिठुर गए थे। सर्दी इतनी पड़ी थी कि चंडीगढ़ शिमला से भी ज्यादा ठंडा रहा था।
  • 24 दिसंबर को चंडीगढ़ का अधिकतम तापमान 12.7 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया था, जो सामान्य से आठ डिग्री कम था। शिमला का अधिकतम तापमान 14.1 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकाॅर्ड किया गया था।
  • एक जनवरी 2020 को सबसे ज्यादा ठंड रिकॉर्ड की गई थी। तापमान 3.5 डिग्री तक गिर गया था। वहीं 11 जनवरी को 4.8 डिग्री तापमान दर्ज किया गया था। इसके अलावा फरवरी में पारा बढ़ना शुरू हो गया था। दो फरवरी को 6.0, तीन फरवरी को 5.5 और 9 फरवरी को 6.0 डिग्री सेल्सियस तापमान दर्ज किया गया था।
