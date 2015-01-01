पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chandigarh
  • Those Who Roam In The Rock Garden Are Not Keeping Distance Or Wearing Masks, Those Who Acted On Them Also Made Proper Distance ...

बिना मास्क वालों को लगाया जुर्माना...:रॉक गार्डन में घूमने वाले न दूरी रख रहे न मास्क पहन रहे, इन पर कार्रवाई करने वालों ने भी बनाई उचित दूरी...

चंडीगढ़18 मिनट पहले
कोरोना की दूसरी लहर आने वाली है। प्रशासन और हेल्थ डिपार्टमेंट यह कहकर थक चुका है कि मास्क लगाओ और दूरी बनाए रखो, लेकिन लाेग मान नहीं रहे। रविवार को रॉक गार्डन में गाइडलाइंस की जमकर उल्लंघना हुई। लोगों ने अंदर घूमते हुए न तो दूरी रखी और न ही मास्क लगाया। हजारों लोगों पता नहीं कहां-कहां से आते हैं, इसके बावजूद सेफ्टी नहीं बरती जा रही। यह कोरोना को निमंत्रण देना जैसा है।

