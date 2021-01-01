पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chandigarh
  • Thousands Of Employees Of The Electricity Department On Strike Despite The Administration's Warning Of 'no Work, No Pay'

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हक की लड़ाई:प्रशासन की 'नो वर्क, नो पे' की चेतावनी के बावजूद हड़ताल पर बैठे बिजली विभाग के हजारों कर्मचारी

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पावर मैन यूनियन के महासचिव गोपाल दत्त जोशी ने कहा कि ये विचार का विषय है कि हर साल मुनाफा कमा रहे बिजली विभाग को बेचने के लिए प्रशासन इतनी जल्दबाजी क्यों कर रहा है। - Dainik Bhaskar
पावर मैन यूनियन के महासचिव गोपाल दत्त जोशी ने कहा कि ये विचार का विषय है कि हर साल मुनाफा कमा रहे बिजली विभाग को बेचने के लिए प्रशासन इतनी जल्दबाजी क्यों कर रहा है।
  • शहर में बिजली के निजीकरण के विरोध में आज सेक्टर 17 स्थित बिजली विभाग के सामने हजारों कर्मचारी हड़ताल पर बैठे
  • प्रोटेस्ट कर केंद्र सरकार व चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन के विरोध में नारे लगाए

शहर में बिजली के निजीकरण के विरोध में भले ही चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन ने आज हड़ताल पर जाने वाले बिजली कर्मचारियों पर नो वर्क नो पे लगाने और अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई की चेतावनी दी थी। बावजूद इसके आज सेक्टर 17 स्थित बिजली विभाग के सामने हजारों कर्मचारी हड़ताल पर बैठे। उन्होंने इस दौरान केंद्र सरकार व चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन के विरोध में नारे लगाए।

पावर मैन यूनियन के महासचिव गोपाल दत्त जोशी ने कहा कि ये विचार का विषय है कि हर साल मुनाफा कमा रहे बिजली विभाग को बेचने के लिए प्रशासन इतनी जल्दबाजी क्यों कर रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रशासन ने पहले विज्ञापन देकर 2 फरवरी को प्री-विड मीटिंग रखी थी, लेकिन बाद में 22 जनवरी को सुधार विज्ञापन देकर 22 जनवरी को प्री-विड मीटिंग कर दी। आखिर इतनी जल्दबाजी की वजह क्या है।

जोशी ने आगे कहा कि बिजली विभाग ने पिछले 5 साल से बिजली की दरों में कोई वृद्धि नहीं की है। विभाग को बेस्ट यूटिलिटी का लगातार अवार्ड मिल रहा है। पिछले 5 साल से विभाग लगातार 150 करोड से 250 करोड़ तक मुनाफा कमा रहा है। विभाग का वार्षिक टर्न ओवर 1000 करोड़ के करीब है जिस हिसाब से कम से कम कीमत 15000 करोड़ से अधिक बनती है लेकिन ताज्जुब की बात है कि बोली सिर्फ 174 करोड़ की लगाई जा रही है।

बता दें कि विभाग ने शहर में बिजली सप्लाई और मेंटेनेंस की जरूरी व्यवस्थाएं पहले ही कर ली गई थीं। लेकिन प्रशासन ने ये भी कह दिया था कि इस दौरान कोई फ़ॉल्ट आया जो संबंधित एरिया के कंट्रोल रूम के फोन या मोबाइल नंबर पर संपर्क करें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें26 जनवरी को दिल्ली में हुई हिंसा पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दायर याचिका खारिज, CJI बोले- सरकार अपना काम कर रही है - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser