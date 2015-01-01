पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चिंताजनक:कोरोना से तीन मरीजों की मौत,115 संक्रमित मिले, 86 ठीक होकर घर गए

चंडीगढ़21 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • लापरवाही से लगातार बढ़ रहे केस

मौसम ठंडा होने के साथ ही शहर में कोरोना के केस लगातार बढ़ने लगे हैं। शहर में कोविड पाॅजिटिवी दर ट्राईसिटी में सबसे ज्यादा है। शहर में सोमवार को फिर कोरोना के 115 केस सामने आए, ऐसे में कोविड के एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 902 हो गई है। जबकि कुल पॉजिटिव मरीज 15 हजार 249 हो गए हैं।

साेमवार को 86 मरीज ठीक होकर घर गए। अब तक 14 हजार 110 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। दूसरी ओर, कोरोना से मरने वाले मरीजों की संख्या भी कम नहीं हो रही है। सोमवार को तीन और मरीजों ने उपचार के दौरान दम तोड़ दिया। अब तक शहर में 237 मरीज दम तोड़ चुके हैं।

मनीमाजरा में सबसे ज्यादा 18 संक्रमित मिले
मनीमाजरा में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या कम होने का नाम नहीं ले रही है। सोमवार को यहां पर सबसे ज्यादा 18 संक्रमित मरीज पाए गए। सेक्टर-45 में 5 मरीज संक्रमित पाए गए। सेक्टर-49 में चार, सेक्टर-56 में 3 मरीज, सेक्टर-47 में 3 मरीज, सेक्टर-38 में चार, सेक्टर-32 में पांच, सेक्टर-23 में चार मरीज पॉजिटिव पाए गए और सेक्टर-20 में पांच मरीज संक्रमित पाए गए।

बंद कर दिया था सेक्टर-48 में काेविड केयर सेंटर मरीज बढ़े तो दोबारा खोला

सितंबर महीने के शुरू में हर रोज कोरोना के औसतन 300-400 मरीज आने शुरू हो गए थे, लेकिन अक्तूबर आते-आते कमी आ गई। दिन में सिर्फ 40-50 मामले ही आ रहे थे। लेकिन अब दोबारा से कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ रही है। पहले के मुकाबले दोगुने मामले आ रहे हैं।

नतीजा यह कि सेक्टर-48 अस्पताल में कोविड केयर सेंटर दोबारा शुरू करना पड़ा। पहले मरीज कम होने के कारण सेंटर बंद कर दिया गया था। इसकी वजह यह है कि हर रोज कोरोना के एवरेज 100-110 मामले आ रहे हैं। सोमवार को प्रशासक वीपी सिंह बदनोर ने सभी अफसरों के साथ मीटिंग की और निर्देश दिए कि फेस्टिवल सीजन में संक्रमण को कंट्रोल में रख सकें, इसके लिए काम करें। प्रशासक ने तीनों अस्पताल प्रमुखों को कहा है कि दिवाली के बाद ओपीडी सुविधा को बढ़ाया जाए।

मीटिंग के दौरान डायरेक्टर हेल्थ सर्विसेज ने कहा कि कुल 3838 कोविड सैंपल अस्पताल में पिछले कुछ दिनों में हुए जिसमें कोरोना पाॅजिटिविटी रेट 8.6 फीसदी रहा, जिससे यह साफ है कि यहां पर कोरोना के मामले अब दोबारा से बढ़ने शुरू हो गए हैं।

नियमों का उल्लंघन करने पर अब तक 25 हजार लोगों के चालान अब तक चंडीगढ़ में कुल 25 हजार लोगों के चालान कोविड प्रोटोकाॅल की वाॅयलेशन के चलते हुए। इसमें मास्क न पहनना और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग को लेकर ध्यान न रखे जाने को लेकर चालान किए गए हैं। प्रशासक ने लोगों से अपील की है कि इस वक्त पूरा ध्यान रखें। जो भी दिशा निर्देश समय-समय पर जारी किए गए हैं उनका पालन करें ताकि संक्रमण को फैलने से रोक सकें।

