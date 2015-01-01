पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फ्रीडम के लिए पीस मार्च:तिब्बती बोले- हमने तो चीन को भुगता है, बड़ा भाई भारत न भुगते इसलिए जारी रखेंगे अपनी जंग

चंडीगढ़15 मिनट पहले
(लेफ्ट टू राइट ). सोलो पीस मार्चर टेंजिन धोंदुप के साथ टेंजिंग नियामा।
  • 2000 किमी की यात्रा पर निकले सोलो पीस मार्चर टेंजिन धोंदुप पहुंचे चंडीगढ़
  • तिब्बत की फ्रीडम के लिए धर्मशाला से सिक्किम के नाथु ला पास तक करेंगे सफर

चीन ने तिब्बत और तिब्बतियों पर जो कहर ढाए हैं। उसे हमने तो भुगता ही है, पर चाहते हैं कि हमारा बड़ा भाई भारत न भुगते। इसलिए जब तक जान है हम अपनी जंग जारी रखेंगे। ये कहना है तिब्बत की फ्रीडम के लिए धर्मशाला से सिक्किम के नाथु ला पास तक यात्रा पर निकले सोलो पीस मार्चर टेंजिन धोंदुप। मंगलवार देर शाम वे चंडीगढ़ पहुंचे और बुधवार को मीडिया से बात की। चंडीगढ़ में तिब्बत कम्युनिटी ने उनका स्वागत किया। टेंजिन तीन मुद्दों को लेकर ये मार्च कर रहे हैं। इनमें तिब्बत में तेजी से खराब होती पर्यावरण की स्थिति,विश्व तिब्बत को एक ऑक्यूपाइड कम्युनिटी के तौर पर स्वीकार करे और इंडो-तिब्बत पर हाल ही में हुए आक्रमण के लिए चीन को सजा देनी है तो वहां बने प्रोडक्ट्स को बैन करना शामिल है।

टेंजिन महज 6 साल के थे जब पढ़ाई के लिए तिब्बत से भारत आ गए थे। उसके बाद से धर्मशाला में ही बसे हैं। बताते हैं कि वह अपने देशवासियों के साथ-साथ भारत के लिए भी चिंतित हैं क्योंकि तिब्बत भारत को वर्षों से अपना बड़ा भाई मानता आया है। बोले चीन भारत में अपने प्रोडक्ट्स बेचकर उस पैसे को भारत की ही भविष्य में होने वाली बर्बादी में लगा रहा है। इंडस,सतलुज,गंगा और ब्रह्मपुत्र जैसी नदियों पर बांध बनाकर वहां से पानी को रोक रहा है। हाल फिलहाल की परिस्थितियों की बात करें तो भारत में हर साल छह प्रतिशत जल सूख रहा है और इसे 100 साल तक सही नहीं किया जा सकता।

ऐसे में हमारी भावी पीढ़ियों के लिए आने वाले समय में स्थितियां और बद्दतर हो जाएंगी। उन्होंने बताया कि चीन अपनी डिवेलपमेंट के लिए इकोलॉजिकल सिस्टम को खराब कर रहा है और इसका असर साउथ एशियाई देशों पर पड़ेगा। इसलिए हम सभी को एक साथ इसके लिए लड़ना चाहिए।

दो नवंबर से शुरू किया था पीस मार्च

टेंजिन ने दो नवंबर को धर्मशाला से इस पीस मार्च को शुरू किया था। उन्हें उम्मीद है कि अगले दो महीने में वह अपनी मंजिल तक पहुंच ही जाएंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि वे दिन में 30 किमी यात्रा करते हैं। सुबह 7 बजे इसकी शुरुआत करते हैं और शाम 6 बजे तक उसे खत्म कर देते हैं। उन्हें उनकी कम्युनिटी फंड कर रही है। इसलिए वह दिन में 500 रुपए तक खर्च करते हैं।

वे अपने साथ एक ट्रॉली लेकर चल रहे हैं जिसमें उनका कपड़ों से भरा बैग,स्लीपिंग बैग, टैंट लेकर चल रहे हैं। अगर कभी जंगल में रुकना पड़ा और खाने के लिए कुछ नहीं मिला तो एमरजेंसी में उनकी ट्रेडिशनल डाइट सत्तु है जिसे वह खाएंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि रास्ते में लोगों को जब पता चलता है कि मैं किस मिशन से निकला हूं तो वे मेरा गर्मजोशी से स्वागत करते हैं और मेरी पूरी मदद करते हैं। बता दें कि चंडीगढ़ से टेंजिंग नियामा उनके साथ नाथु ला पास तक जाएंगे।

