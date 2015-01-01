पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

ग्रीन दिवाली:मार्केट में लॉन्च हुए प्लांट्स के स्पेशल गिफ्ट हैंपर्स, शॉपकीपर प्लांट देकर कर रहे लोगों को ग्रीन दिवाली मनाने के लिए अवेयर

चंडीगढ़26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सेक्टर 24 में सोशल एक्टिविस्ट रविंदर बिल्ला ने लोगों को प्लांट्स देकर अवेयर किया। ये सिलसिला दिवाली तक चलेगा।
  • दिवाली पर चंडीगढ़ में पटाखे फोड़ने पर बैन लगने के बाद से शहरवासी और सोशल एक्टिविस्ट्स ग्रीन दिवाली को प्रोमोट करने पर जोर दे रहे हैं

कोविड 19 के चलते इस बार सब कुछ बदलने के साथ-साथ त्यौहारों को सेलिब्रेट करने का अंदाज भी बदल गया है। दिवाली की बात करें तो इस बार चंडीगढ़ में पटाखे फोड़ने पर बैन लगने के बाद से शहरवासी और सोशल एक्टिविस्ट्स ग्रीन दिवाली को प्रोमोट करने पर जोर दे रहे हैं। स्कूलों में ग्रीन दिवाली को प्रोमोट करते इवेंट्स करवाए जा रहे हैं।

इसी कड़ी में गुरुवार को सेक्टर 24 में सोशल एक्टिविस्ट रविंदर बिल्ला ने लोगों को प्लांट्स देकर अवेयर किया। ये सिलसिला दिवाली तक चलेगा। रविंदर ने बताया कि इस बार सरकार ने भी पटाखों पर बैन लगाया है और मैं पहले ही पर्यावरण से बेहद प्रेम करता हूं। मैं तो हमेशा यही चाहता हूं कि हमारा पर्यावरण सुरक्षित रहे ताकि भविष्य में आने वाली पीढ़ियों को कोई दिक्कत न हो। बिल्ला ने बताया कि उनकी शॉप से कोई भी कॉस्मेटिक खरीदता है तो उसे 20 प्रतिशत छूट के साथ तुलसी और फूलों के पौधे दिए जा रहे हैं।

चंडीगढ़ में पटाखाें पर प्रतिबंध:व्यापारियों से ली गई लाइसेंस फीस वापस करने का आदेश; पटाखे रोकने के लिए नाकों पर होगी चेकिंग

मार्केट में प्लांट के स्पेशल गिफ्ट हैंपर्स

मार्केट में भी ग्रीन दिवाली को लेकर पूरी तैयारी है। फील्डमैन नर्सरी चंडीगढ़ के ओनर राहुल महाजन बताते हैं कि पहले लोग प्लांट्स के इंडिविजुअल पॉट्स गिफ्ट में देते थे। लेकिन कोविड 19 के इस दौर में लोग पॉजिटिविटी चाहते हैं और ग्रीन दिवाली को प्रोमोट भी कर रहे हैं। ऐसे में डिमांड पर हमने विशेष गिफ्ट हैंपर तैयार किए हैं। पैकिंग में चार सकुलेंट्स को शामिल किया गया है जिन्हें सिरेमिक पॉट्स में लगाया गया है। राहुल ने बताया कि बड़ी मात्रा में ये गिफ्ट हैंपर्स बिक चुके हैं और अभी डिमांड लगातार बढ़ रही है।

माय ग्रीन दिवाली-माय ग्रीन प्लेज

वहीं लोगों और विशेष तौर से यंग बच्चों को एंवॉरनमेंटली सेफ और सिक्योर्ड दिवाली मनाने को प्रेरित करने के लिए पर्यावरण विभाग चंडीगढ़ और एनजीओ युवसत्ता ने 25 हजार रुपए के कैश प्राइज, मेरिट सर्टिफिकेट और मोमेंटोज की घोषणा की है। ये प्राइज इंटर स्कूल शॉर्ट मोबाइल वीडियो कंटेस्ट के विनर्स के लिए हैं जिसमें थीम- माय ग्रीन दिवाली-माय ग्रीन प्लेज रखा गया है। इसमें स्कूल के स्टूडेंट्स और टीचर्स काे 60 से 90 सेकेंड का वीडियो शूट कर यूट्यूब पर अपलोड करना है और yuvsatta@gmail.com पर शेयर करना है। कंपीटिशन को तीन कैटेगरी में बांटा गया है जिसमें स्टूडेंट्स प्राइमरी से 5वीं क्लास, क्लास 12वीं तक के सीनियर स्टूडेंट्स और टीचर्स हिंदी, पंजाबी और अंग्रेजी में से किसी भी भाषा में अपना संदेश रिकॉर्ड कर सकते हैं। संदेश भेजने की आखिरी तिथि 17 नवंबर है। जूनियर कैटेगरी में एक हजार रुपए के पांच, सीनियर्स में 1500 के पांच और पांच बेस्ट एंट्रीज व टीचर्स के लिए 2500 रुपए के कैश इनाम रखे गए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंउदयपुर में रजवाड़ी थीम पर हुई शादी, ट्रेडिशनल ज्वेलरी में दिखीं कंगना - राजस्थान - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें