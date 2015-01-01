पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chandigarh
  • To Check How The People Of The Border In Lockdown Were, Two Friends Got Out Of Delhi On A Car, Traveled 25 Thousand Kilometers In 75 Days

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रोड आश्रम:लॉकडाउन दौरान सीमावर्ती लोगों का कैसा रहा हाल ,इसकी पड़ताल के लिए दिल्ली से कार पर निकले दो दोस्त,75 दिनों में 25 हजार किलोमीटर यात्रा की

चंडीगढ़10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोरोना संक्रमण प्रति लोगों में जागरूकता लाने के लिए दो दोस्तों ने 75 दिनों में 25 हजार किलोमीटर की यात्रा कर 30 राज्यों के लोगों ने मुलाकात की। फोटो लखवंत सिंह
  • 4 अक्टूबर को निकले, देश के मध्य प्रदेश को छोड़ 30 राज्यों की यात्रा 19 दिसंबर को दिल्ली में करेंगे पूरी
  • यात्रा पर निकले दोस्तों का कहना वे आज रात दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर किसानों के साथ बिताऐंगे रात और जानेंगे उनका हाल

कोरोना संक्रमण के भयावह पहले दिनों में जिस त्रासदी को दो दोस्तों ने देखा उससे वे विचलित हुए लेकिन मन में एक जिद की। जिद में उन्होंने यह निर्णय लिया कि वे देश के वैसे लोगों से मिलेंगे जो लॉकडाउन के दौरान पूरी तरह से देश-दुनियां से अलग रहे। लॉकडाउन में उनका जीवन कैसे बीता और उनके सामने कैसी मुश्किलें आई,इसे बताने को लेकर उनके मुलाकात की।

कार पर स्टिकर के माध्यम से देश के हर स्थान को दिखाया गया
कार पर स्टिकर के माध्यम से देश के हर स्थान को दिखाया गया

इसके अलावा उन्होंने कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए भी लोगों को जागरूक किया। मुंबई के सिद्धार्थ दत्ता और उनके दिल्ली के दोस्त अहमर सिद्दिकी ने पूरे देश का भ्रमण करने और कोरोना संक्रमण प्रति जागरूकता फैलाने के लिए यात्रा करने की रूपरेखा तैयार की और इस यात्रा को नाम दिया गया रोड आश्रम । यात्रा के दौरान देश के प्रमुख स्थानों की फोटो को कार पर लगाकर अलग तरह का रूप दिया गया।

कार को स्टिकरों से ढका गया
कार को स्टिकरों से ढका गया

दत्ता ने बताया कि लॉकडाउन के दौरान शहर व आसपास के इलाकों के लोगों को मीडिया ने कवर किया लेकिन सीमावर्ती लोगों की मुश्किलों और उन दिनों किस तरह से जीवन यापन किया उसे कवर नहीं किया जा सका। उसी को जानने के लिए इस कठिन यात्रा पर जाने का निर्णय लिया। उन्होंने कहा कि सीमावर्ती लोगों में से कुछ लोग ऐसे थे जिन्होंने लोगों की सहायता की लेकिन वे मीडिया के सामने नहीं आ सके।

सिद्धार्थ दत्ता और अहमर सिद्दिकी आज हिमाचल प्रदेश से होते हुए चंडीगढ़ पहुंचे और यहां उन्होंने यात्रा के दौरान रोमांचक बातों को बताया । दत्ता ने बताया कि उन्होंने अपनी यात्रा 4 अक्टूबर को दिल्ली से शुरू की थी। दोनों दोस्तों ने यात्रा के दौरान एक डॉक्युमेंट्री भी तैयार की है जिसमें लोगों से बातचीत और यात्रा के दौरान रमणीक स्थानों को कैमरे में कैद किया गया है।

सिद्धार्थ दत्ता और अहमर सिद्दिकी ने बताया कि 75 दिनों की इस यादगारी कार यात्रा के दौरान देश के उन रंगों को देखने का मौका मिला जिसमें हर तरफ दोस्ती और सहायता करने के लिए लोगों का साथ मिलता रहा। यात्रा के दौरान दोनों दोस्तों ने उत्तराखंड, उत्तर प्रदेश और बिहार में चीन और नेपाल सीमाओं को भी नजदीक से देखा। सिक्किम में वे बाईचुंग भूटिया सहित कई अन्य स्थानों पर प्रसिद्ध लोगों से मिले। असम, अरुणाचल प्रदेश, नागालैंड, मणिपुर, त्रिपुरा, पश्चिम बंगाल के सुंदरबन और तेलंगाना, आंध्र प्रदेश, पांडिचेरी और तमिलनाडु, केरल, कर्नाटक और गोवा, महाराष्ट्र, दादरा और दमन, गुजरात, राजस्थान और पंजाब, जम्मू, कश्मीर और हिमाचल प्रदेश सहित 30 राज्यों की यात्रा की।

7 लाख से ज्यादा खर्च आया

दिल्ली से यात्रा शुरू कर 75 दिनों का 25000 किलोमीटर का सफर दिल्ली तक तय करने के दौरान करीब 7 लाख रुपए से ज्यादा का खर्च आया है। सिद्धार्थ दत्ता ने कहा कि वे इस यात्रा को लेकर अपने दोस्तों और जान पहचान वालों से फंड की व्यवस्था की थी, जिससे यह यात्रा पूरी करने में मदद मिली।

आज गुजारेंगे किसानों साथ रात

दत्ता ने बताया कि वे आज शाम को चंडीगढ़ से अपनी यात्रा अंतिम पड़ाव दिल्ली के लिए शुरू करेंगे। इस दौरान वे अगर पुलिस से इजाजत मिली तो आज सिंधू बॉर्डर पर किसानों के साथ एक रात बिताएंगे, ताकि उनके दुख दर्द को समझ सकें। उन्होंने कहा कि इन दिनों पड़ रही ठंड के बीच देश के फॉर्मर अपने हक के लिए वहां डटे हुए है, ऐसे में उनके मन की बात को भी अपनी यात्रा की डॉक्युमेंट्री में जगह देंगे।

रण के कच्छ,रेगिस्तान और बर्फ से होकर गुजरें

कार पर यात्रा करने वाले सिद्धार्थ दत्ता और अन-हर सिद्दिकी ने बताया कि यात्रा के दौरान 30 राज्यों में उन्हें विभिन्न लोगों से मिलने का अवसर मिला। इस दौरान उन्होंने कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव का संदेश दिया और लोगों से संक्रमण के भीषण दौर में कैसा संस्मरण रहा उसके बारे में बात कर उसे अपनी डॉक्युमेंट्री का हिस्सा बनाया। उन्होंने बताया कि असम के एक ऐसे स्थान वनलौंग में गए जहां गांव के लोगों को मोबाइल करने के लिए 50 किलोमीटर दूर जाना पड़ता है। रण के कच्छ, रेगिस्तान और हिमाचल,कश्मीर में बर्फ के बीच भी सफर किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिस्तर में पेशाब करने पर 3 साल के इकलौते बेटे को पटककर मार डाला, शव को बैग में रखकर भाग गया - कानपुर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें