  Hindi News
  Local
  Chandigarh
  • Today, Around 900 Police Personnel Were Deployed In Different Parts Of The City To Crack Down On Firecrackers.

पटाखेबाजों पर नकेल:पटाखे चलते हुए पकड़े गए तो पुलिस करेगी कार्रवाई, शहर में 900 पुलिसकर्मी तैनात

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
शहर में पटाखे चलाने पर जेल की सजा हो सकती है। शहर में 900 से अधिक पुलिस कर्मियों काे पटाखे चलाने वालों पर नजर रखने को लेकर लगाई डयूटी। डेमो फोटो

शहर में आज दिवाली के मौके पटाखे चलाने पर पूरी तरह से बैन लगाया गया है। इसे लेकर पुलिस को शहर के विभिन्न हिस्सों में तैनात किया गया है कि कहीं कोई पटाखे न चला पाए। पुलिस को पटाखे चलाने वालों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। आज शहर में सभी 16 थानों के थानाप्रभारी, इंस्पेक्टर और अन्य पुलिस कर्मियों को तैनात किया गया है।

एसएसपी का आदेश
एसएसपी कुलदीप सिंह चहल ने पुलिस मुख्यालय में दिवाली पर सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर शुक्रवार को एक बैठक की थी। जिसमें सभी थाना प्रभारियों समेत चौकी इंचार्ज को सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को लेकर निर्देश दिए गए। इसके अलावा जगह-जगह नाका लगाने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। शहर के भीड़भाड़ वाले इलाकों में पुलिस को तैनात किया गया है। लोगों को यह भी बताया जा रहा है कि किसी प्रकार की लावारिस वस्तु मिलने पर पुलिस को इत्तला दी जाए।

पटाखे चलाने पर जेल की सजा
चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन ने कोरोना संक्रमण और शहर में प्रदूषण न बढ़े इसे देखते हुए पटाखे चलाने और बेचने पर पूरी तरह से बैन लगाया गया है। शहर में पटाखे चलाते हुए अगर कोई पकड़ा गया तो पुलिस उसके खिलाफ आईपीसी की धारा 188 और आपदा प्रबंधन अधिनियम की धारा 51 से 60 के तहत कार्रवाई करेगी। इसके तहत अधिकतम दो वर्ष की सजा, जुर्माना या फिर दोनों लगाए जा सकते हैं।

