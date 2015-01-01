पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रात ही नहीं दिन में भी ठंड बढ़ गई है। ठंडी हवा बता रही है कि पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी शुरू हो गई है। पेड़ों से पत्ते भी झड़ने शुरू हो गए हैं। {फोटो: अश्वनी राणा
  • पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी और नॉर्थ की तरफ से चल रही हवाओं से बढ़ रही है ठंड

पहाड़ों पर हो रही बर्फबारी के चलते मैदानों में तेजी से पारा गिर रहा है। दिन-रात का तापमान रोजाना कम हो रहा है। अगले 24 से 48 घंटे आसमान में आंशिक बादल छा सकते हैं। मौसम विभाग के चंडीगढ़ केंद्र के निदेशक सुरेंद्र पाल का कहना है कि जम्मू कश्मीर और हिमाचल के ऊंचे पहाड़ों पर लगातार बर्फबारी हो रहा है।

हवाएं नॉर्थ की ओर से आ रही हैं। हवाओं की रफ्तार दो से तीन किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा है। इस वजह से मैदानों में ठंड बढ़ रही है। शनिवार को दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 22.2 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया, जो सामान्य से चार डिग्री कम रहा। शुक्रवार रात का न्यूनतम तापमान 8.04 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया, जो सामान्य से एक डिग्री कम रहा।

शनिवार को ऐसा रहा मौसम का ग्राफ...

  • सुबह 8:30 बजे 11.02 डिग्री
  • सुबह 11:30 बजे 19.4 डिग्री
  • दोपहर 2:30 बजे 21.8 डिग्री
  • शाम 5 बजे 17.8 डिग्री
  • रात 8:30 बजे 13.4 डिग्री
  • बढ़ती सर्दी बुजुर्गों और बच्चों को ज्यादा सताएगी, संभालकर रखें...

डायबिटिक पेशेंट्स...ज्यादा कैलोरी वाला फूड खाने से बचें
ठंड के मौसम में डायबिटिक पेशेंट्स को खास ध्यान रखना चाहिए। इस मौसम में लोग ज्यादा कैलोरी वाला फूड खाना पसंद करते हैं। ज्यादा ठंड की वजह से आर्टरी सिंकुड़ने लगती हैं, जिससे ब्लड सप्लाई कम हो जाती है। हाल ही में फेस्टिव सीजन निकला है तो लोग मीठा और ज्यादा कैलोरी वाला खाना खा रहे हैं। इससे भी लोगों का शुगर लेवल बढ़ा है।

घर पर ही करें कसरत...

  • संतुलित भोजन करें। मीठे को ना कहें
  • सैर के लिए न निकलें। घर पर ही एक्सरसाइज करें
  • ठंड में घरों में रहने और ज्यादा कपड़े पहनने से विटामिन डी की कमी हो जाती है, इसलिए इस मौसम में डायबिटिक पेशेंट को विटामिन डी भी लेते रहना चाहिए।
  • अपना शुगर लेवल चेक करवाते रहें। कम ज्यादा होने पर तुरंत डॉक्टर को दिखाएं।

असर... 100 में से हर 14 लोग डायबिटिक पेशेंट हैं चंडीगढ़ में, बुजुर्गों में हाई बीपी और डायबिटिक पेशेंट में शुगर लेवल में उतार-चढ़ाव के मरीज 30 फीसदी तक बढ़े हैं।
डॉ. संजय बडाडा, एचओडी इंडोक्रायोनोलाॅजी डिपार्टमेंट पीजीआई

बुजुर्ग... जिन्हें पहले से कई बीमारियां हैं, उनके लिए ठंड है घातक...
60 साल से ऊपर के वे लोग जिन्हें बीपी, शुगर और दिल से संबंधित बीमारी है, उनके लिए बढ़ती ठंड खतरनाक है। इनकी आर्टरी कमजोर हो जाती हैं। ठंड में बाहर निकलने पर आर्टरी सिंकुड़ने या ब्लॉकेज का खतरा रहता है। आम तौर पर सीनियर सिटीजन रात को जल्दी सो जाते हैं और सुबह जल्दी उठकर सैर आदि करने के लिए बाहर निकल जाते हैं। इस मौसम में तड़के-तड़के बाहर निकलना ठीक नहीं है।

9 बजे के बाद ही सैर पर निकलें...

  • सुबह 4 से 5 बजे के बीच तापमान 8 से 10 डिग्री के बीच रहता है। बाहर निकलने पर बुजुर्गों की आर्टरी सिकुड़ने का खतरा रहता है।
  • सीनियर सिटीजन जो कामकाजी नहीं हैं, उन्हें कोशिश करनी चाहिए कि 9 से 10 बजे के बीच बाहर निकलें। तभी सैर के लिए निकलें।
  • युवाओं को भी सुबह 6:30 बजे के बाद सैर करनी चाहिए। बाहर निकलते समय सिर को ढककर रखें।
  • निमोनिया से बचने के लिए गर्म कपड़े पहनकर रखें।

असर... जिन्हें पहले से ही कई बीमारियां हैं, उन पर ठंड ने असर डालना शुरू कर दिया है। ऐसे मरीजों की 40 फीसदी से अधिक हुई है। इन लोगों को कोरोना से बचाव रखना बहुत जरूरी है।
{डॉ. नवनीत शर्मा, एचओडी इंटरनल मेडिसिन, पीजीआई

छोटे बच्चे को वायरल डिजीज का ज्यादा खतरा
ठंड बढ़ने पर बच्चों को वायरल डिजीज होने का खतरा रहता है। वायरल डिजीज में खांसी, जुकाम, बुखार या सांस लेने में दिक्कत आ सकती है। पेट संबंधी बीमारी जैसे लूज मोशन, उल्टी आदि भी वायरल की श्रेणी में आते हैं।
नंगे पांव न रहने दें...

  • छोटे बच्चों को सुबह-शाम की ठंड से बचाएं। घर में भी नंगे पांव न चलने दें
  • 6 महीने से ऊपर के बच्चे को हर साल इस मौसम में फ्लू वैक्सीनेशन लगवाएं
  • ठंडी चीजें बिल्कुल न खिलाएं
  • सिर को ढककर रखें

असर: पीजीआई सहित शहर के अस्पतालों में बच्चों की ओपीडी में सर्दी, खांसी, जुकाम और सांस संबंधी बीमारियों के 20 से 25% मरीज बढ़े हैं
डॉ. नीरज कुमार, चाइल्ड स्पेशलिस्ट

