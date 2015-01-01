पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Chandigarh
  Today Hanuman Chalisa Recited By Blocking The Road In Sector 17 On Behalf Of Hindu Organization Chandigarh

धर्म की ओर:आज हिंदू संगठन चंडीगढ़ की ओर से सेक्टर-17 में रोड जाम कर हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ

चंडीगढ़7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शहर के हिंदू संगठनों के लोग आज सेक्टर-17 में रोड जाम कर हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ करेंगे। डेमो फोटो
  • सेक्टर-17 में दोपहर 12 बजे से 1 बजे तक हनुमान चालीसा होगी

शहर के हिंदू संगठनों की ओर से मंगलवार को शहर की सबसे पॉश मार्केट सेक्टर-17 में सड़क जाम कर हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ किया जाएगा। इसके लिए मोबाइल पर लोगों को मैसेज भेजे गए हैं। मैसेज के जरिए लोगों से हनुमान चालीसा में शामिल होने की अपील की गई है।

मैसेज में लिखा गया है कि भगवान श्रीराम के सम्मान में, एक-एक हिंदू आज मैदान में। सेक्टर-17 में दोपहर 12 से 1 बजे तक हनुमान चालीसा होगी।

