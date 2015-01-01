पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Chandigarh
  Today In The City, A Special Puja Was Organized In The Gaushala Of The City With Respect To Govardhan Pujan, Langar Was Organized In The Temples.

पूजा की तैयारी:शहर में आज गोवर्धन पूजन को लेकर शहर की गौशाला में विशेष पूजा का आयोजन, मंदिरों में लंगर का आयोजन

चंडीगढ़एक मिनट पहले
दीवाली के बाद आज शहर की गौशाला में गोवर्धन पूजा की तैयारी की जा रही है। दोपहर 3 बजे के बाद शुभ मुहुर्त बताया जा रहा।
  • आज के दिन भगवान श्री कृष्ण और गोवर्धन पर्वत की पूजा की जाती है

शहर में आज दीवाली के बाद गोवर्धन पूजन का आयोजन शहर की गौशालाओं में किया गया जा रहा है। इस पर्व को लेकर लोग गौशाला में पहुंच कर रंगोली बना रहे है और पूजा की तैयारी कर रहे है। शहर की सेक्टर-45 की गौरीशंकर सेवादल गौशाला में पूजा को लेकर खास तैयारी की गई है। पंडितों के अनुसार आज गोवर्धन पूजन का शुभ समय दोपहर 3 बजे के बाद का है जो 5 बजकर 24 मिनट तक शुभ है। इस पूजा को लेकर गोबर से पर्वत बनाया गया है और श्रीकृष्ण की छवि को रंगों के माध्यम से उकेरा गया है।

सेक्टर-45 की गौशाला में पूजा की तैयारी की जा रही
सेक्टर-45 की गौशाला में पूजा की तैयारी की जा रही

इस पर्व को मनाने के पीछे यह कथा प्रचलित है कि भगवान श्रीकृष्ण ने लोगों से इंद्र की पूजा के बजाय गोवर्धन पर्वत की पूजा करने को कहा था हालांकि इससे पहले लोग बारिश के लिए इसके देवता इंद्र की पूजा करते थे। काफी समय से गोकुल क्षेत्र में बारिश नहीं होने से लोग परेशान थे। भगवान कृष्ण ने लोगों को बताया कि गोवर्धन पर्वत से गोकुल वासियों को पशुओं के लिए चारा मिलता है। गोवर्धन पर्वत बादलों को रोककर वर्षा करवाता है जिससे कृषि उन्नत होती है, इसलिए गोवर्धन की पूजा की जानी चाहिए न कि इंद्र की। इस बात का पता चलते ही देवराज इंद्र ने इसे अपना अपमान समझा और फिर गुस्से में ब्रजवासियों पर मूसलाधार बारिश शुरू कर दी। उस समय भगवान श्रीकृष्ण ने गोवर्धन पर्वत को अपनी अंगुली पर उठा लिया था और लोगों की रक्षा की। बाद में इंद्र देव का गुस्सा तो ठंडा हो गया। इसके बाद खुश होकर लोगों ने 56 प्रकार के भोग बनाकर भगवान श्रीकृष्ण की पूजा की। इसके साथ ही इस पूजा की शुरुआत हुई। इस दिन भगवान श्रीकृष्ण और गोवर्धन पर्वत के प्रतीक की पूजा होती है। गोवर्धन पूजा के अवसर पर चंडीगढ़ के कई मंदिरों में आज लंगर लगाए जा रहे हैं।

