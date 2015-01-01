पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Today, Singers Of Punjab Will Talk To The Media About The Burning Issue Of Farmers In Chandigarh Kisan Bhawan.

किसान मुद्दे पर पंजाबी गायकों की राय:चंडीगढ़ किसान भवन में कृषि बिल और अन्य समस्याओं पर मीडिया से बात करेंगे पंजाबी गायक

चंडीगढ़15 मिनट पहले
पंजाब के प्रसिद्ध गायक कंवर ग्रेवाल सहित कई गायक आज किसान भवन में किसान मुद्दे पर मीडिया से बातचीत करेंगे। फाइल फोटो
  • पंजाब किसान मजदूर एकता यूनियन की ओर से कराया जा रहा यह आयोजन

पंजाब की किसान जत्थेबंदियों की ओर से मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह से मुलाकात कर रेल लाइनों से धरना उठा लिया गया है। इससे अब पंजाब में सामान आने और जाने को लेकर ट्रेनें शुरू हो रही है। किसानों की हकों को लेकर उनके विरोध का हर समय पंजाब के गायकों ने उनका साथ दिया है।

आज पंजाब किसान मजदूर एकता यूनियन की ओर से पंजाब के प्रसिद्ध गायकों को सेक्टर-35 के किसान भवन में मीडिया से मिलवाया जा रहा है। शाम 4 .00 बजे पंजाब के प्रसिद्ध गायक कंवर ग्रेवाल, जस ग्रेवाल,हर्फ चीमा व विद्वान सुखप्रीत मीडिया से मिल कर अपनी बात को रखेंगे।

