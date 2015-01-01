पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Chandigarh
  • Took Loan For 7 Days From Online Company, After Repaying Hacker Hacked Contact List And Sent Message To People That This Person Has To Repay Money.

हैकर्स का सोशल इमेज पर हमला:ऑनलाइन कंपनी से 7 दिन के लिए लोन लिया, चुकाने के बाद कॉन्टैक्ट लिस्ट हैक कर लोगों को मैसेज भेज बोला कि इस व्यक्ति ने चुकाने है रुपए

चंडीगढ़16 मिनट पहले
ऑनलाइन ठगी की सिंबोलिक इमेज। चंंडीगढ़ में हाल ही में ऐसा मामला सामने आया है जिसकी जांच में पुलिस जुटी हुई है।

सेक्टर 20 के रहने वाले राहुल ने कभी सपने में भी नहीं सोचा होगा कि 5 हजार रुपए का ऑनलाइन लोन लेना उनकी सामाजिक छवि को इतना खराब कर देगा कि उन्हें मानसिक तौर पर परेशान रहना पड़ेगा। दरअसल राहुल ने निजी जरूरत के चलते एक लोन लिया था। लोन ऑनलाइन कंपनी सेे लिया गया था। 7 दिन में उन्होंने लोन को चुका भी दिया।

इसके बाद किसी ने उनकी कॉन्टैक्ट लिस्ट हैक कर दी और लोगों को मैसेज भेज दिया कि राहुल ने उनकी कंपनी से लोन लिया है और अब वह चुका नहीं रहा है। उसने लोन लेते समय आपका नंबर बतौर रैफरेंस दिया है। इतना ही नहीं राहुल की फोटो भी मैसेज में भेजी गई है। इस मामले में राहुल की तरफ से पुलिस हेडक्वार्टर में शिकायत दी गई है और उन्हें साइबर सेल में जांच के लिए बुलाया गया है।

राहुल के मुताबिक नवंबर महीने के अंत में उन्होंने एक ऑनलाइन कंपनी से 5 हजार रुपए का लोन लिया था। जिसे उन्होंने साढ़े सात हजार रुपए ब्याज समेत चुका दिया। इसके बाद उन्हें उनके जानकारों के फोन आने शुरू हो गए कि राहुल ने लोन लिया है और वह चुका नहीं रहा है। इसका पता लगने के बाद राहुल ने शिकायत पुलिस को दी।

