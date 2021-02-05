पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

CBI इन एक्शन:4.53 करोड़ रुपए के बैंक फ्रॉड मामले में पांच आरोपियों के खिलाफ चलेगा ट्रायल

CBI के स्पेशल जज डॉ.सुशील कुमार गर्ग कि कोर्ट ने 5 आरोपियों के खिलाफ चार्ज फ्रेम कर दिए हैं। आरोपियों में फूल कुमार झा, नीतू झा, आशुतोष झा, भास्कर मिश्रा और आदर्श कुमार राजवंशी शामिल हैं। 
  • चंडीगढ़ CBI ने सभी आरोपियों के खिलाफ चार्ज फ्रेम

इंडियन ओवरसीज बैंक के साथ हुए 4 करोड़ 53 लाख रुपए की धोखाधड़ी के मामले में पांच आरोपियों के खिलाफ अब केस शुरू होगा। CBI के स्पेशल जज डॉ.सुशील कुमार गर्ग कि कोर्ट ने 5 आरोपियों के खिलाफ चार्ज फ्रेम कर दिए हैं। आरोपियों में फूल कुमार झा, नीतू झा, आशुतोष झा, भास्कर मिश्रा और आदर्श कुमार राजवंशी शामिल हैं।

इन सभी के खिलाफ IPC की धारा 420, 120 बी 467 468 और 471 और प्रिवेंशन ऑफ करप्शन एक्ट की धारा 13(2),13(1)(डी)के तहत ट्रायल चलेगा। इससे पहले पिछली तारीख पर इनमें से चार आरोपियों ने कोर्ट से अग्रिम जमानत हासिल कर ली थी।

इनके खिलाफ इंडियन ओवरसीज बैंक चंडीगढ़ के चीफ रीजनल मैनेजर जगनंदन गणेसन ने शिकायत दी थी। शिकायत में उन्होंने बताया कि एक प्राइवेट कंपनी के पार्टनर फूल कुमार झा और नीतू झा ने ब्रांच मैनेजर आदर्श कुमार राजवंशी की मदद से करोड़ाें रुपए की क्रेडिट फेसिलिटी और लोन ले लिया। लेकिन इसका इस्तेमाल उन्होंने किसी और काम में किया। जांच के बाद पता चला कि इस मामले में बैंक के ही कई और अधिकारियों की भी मिलीभगत थी।

