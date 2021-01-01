पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गांधी जी की 73वीं पुण्यतिथि:बापू की शहादत को याद कर उनके आदर्शों को पूरा करने, लोकतंत्र व संविधान की रक्षा करने का लिया संकल्प

इस अवसर पर चंडीगढ़ नगर निगम के मेयर रविकांत शर्मा चीफ गेस्ट थे। वे बोले-‘गांधी जी ने स्वच्छता को अपनाने के लिए कहा था। वह संदेश आज भी हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है और इसे जन-जन तक पहुंचाया जाना चाहिए।’ 
  • राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी का 74वां शहीदी दिवस “प्रायश्चित एवं संकल्प दिवस“ के रूप में शनिवार को सेक्टर 16 स्थित गांधी स्मारक भवन में मनाया गया

राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी का 74वां शहीदी दिवस “प्रायश्चित एवं संकल्प दिवस“ के रूप में शनिवार को सेक्टर 16 स्थित गांधी स्मारक भवन में मनाया गया। इस अवसर पर चंडीगढ़ नगर निगम के मेयर रविकांत शर्मा चीफ गेस्ट थे। वे बोले-‘गांधी जी ने स्वच्छता को अपनाने के लिए कहा था। वह संदेश आज भी हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है और इसे जन-जन तक पहुंचाया जाना चाहिए।’

कार्यक्रम से पहले एक घंटा सफाई अभियान, चर्खा कताई और दो मिनट का मौन रखकर शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि दी गई।

वहीं गांधी स्मारक निधि के सचिव आनंद कुमार शरण ने कहा कि हमें गांधी जी के आदर्शों को अपनाना चाहिए। उन्होंने बताया कि गांधी जी जब दांडी यात्रा पर निकले थे तो उनके साथ 78 व्यक्ति थे और दांडी पहुंचते हुए उनका काफिला 8 किमी लंबा हो गया था। मुख्य वक्ता डा. मनोहर लाल शर्मा ने बताया कि गांधी जी बहुत ही साधारण व्यक्ति थे। जब पहली बार वे मंच पर बोले तो उनका शरीर कांप रहा था तथा उनसे तीन चार शब्द ही बोले गए। धीरे-धीरे उन्होंने काॅन्फिडेंस बढ़ाया और आगे चलकर एक अच्छे वक्ता के रूप में उभरे।

डा.देवराज त्यागी ने बताया कि गांधी जी ने सांप्रदायिक दंगों को रोकने के लिए छह दिन का अनशन किया था। उस अनशन से दंगे तो रुक गए लेकिन अपनी मृत्यु को नहीं रोक सके।

डा.देवराज त्यागी ने बताया कि गांधी जी ने सांप्रदायिक दंगों को रोकने के लिए छह दिन का अनशन किया था। उस अनशन से दंगे तो रुक गए लेकिन अपनी मृत्यु को नहीं रोक सके। कार्यक्रम से पहले एक घंटा सफाई अभियान, चर्खा कताई और दो मिनट का मौन रखकर शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि दी गई। बापू की शहादत को याद करते हुए सभी लोगों ने उनके आदर्शों को पूरा करने, लोकतंत्र व संविधान की रक्षा करने एवं महात्मा गांधी के दिखाए रास्ते पर चलने का संकल्प भी लिया।

