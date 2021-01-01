पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फिटनेस और स्वच्छ पर्यावरण के लिए:ट्राईसिटी के साइक्लिस्ट ग्रुप्स ने रिपब्लिक डे पर निकाली‘राइड फाॅर प्राइड ’ साइकिल रैली;जुम्बा फिटनेस सेशन भी हुआ

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
रैली ने सुखना लेक, IT पार्क, मनसा देवी काॅम्पलेक्स से होते हुए पंचकूला में प्रवेश किया जहां सबने सेक्टर 7 स्थित ट्यूलिप व्लर्ड स्कूल और सेक्टर 16 स्थित सेंट सोल्जर स्कूल के बच्चों के रिपब्लिक डे कार्यक्रम में भाग लेते हुए साइक्लिंग के फायदों से अवगत करवाया। 
  • कई दशकों से साइकल अभियान को मजबूती दे रहे साइकल वर्क्स के विक्रांत शर्मा ने कुल 123 साइक्लिस्ट्स के दल को सेक्टर 7 की मार्केट से रवाना किया

देश के 72वें गणतंत्र दिवस को ट्राईसिटी के विभिन्न साइकिल ग्रुप्स ने अपने अंदाज में सेलिब्रेट किया। साइक्लिस्ट्स ने एक साथ चंडीगढ़ से पंचकूला तक एक ‘राइड फाॅर प्राइड’ निकाल कर शहरवासियों को स्वस्थ रहने का पैगाम दिया। कई दशकों से साइकल अभियान को मजबूती दे रहे साइकल वर्क्स के विक्रांत शर्मा ने कुल 123 साइक्लिस्ट्स के दल को सेक्टर 7 की मार्केट से रवाना किया।

रैली में दस साल से बच्चों से लेकर सीनियर सिटिजंस ने शिरकत की।

रैली में दस साल से बच्चों से लेकर सीनियर सिटिजंस ने शिरकत की। रैली ने सुखना लेक, IT पार्क, मनसा देवी काॅम्पलेक्स से होते हुए पंचकूला में प्रवेश किया जहां सबने सेक्टर 7 स्थित ट्यूलिप व्लर्ड स्कूल और सेक्टर 16 स्थित सेंट सोल्जर स्कूल के बच्चों के रिपब्लिक डे कार्यक्रम में भाग लेते हुए साइक्लिंग के फायदों से अवगत करवाया और ज़ुबा फिटनेस सेशन हुआ।

विक्रांत शर्मा ने बताया कि साइक्लिंग के माध्यम से लोग न केवल अपनी सेहत के प्रति सजग हों बल्कि पर्यावरण के प्रति अपनी जिम्मेवारी निभाते हुए सामाजिक उत्थान में भी अपना योगदान दें। उन्होंनें इस बात पर जोर दिया कि युवा बदलाव लाने में व्यापक भूमिका निभा सकते हैं और उन्हें साइकिल अभियान को मजबूती देनी चाहिए।

