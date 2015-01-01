पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्रवाई:डिस्क में गोली चलाने के मामले में दो गिरफ्तार, आज कोर्ट में पेश किए जाएंगे

चंडीगढ़30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पुलिस ने कैंबवाला में नाका लगाकर पकड़े सेक्टर-9 में गोली चलाने वाले मुख्य आरोपी

सेक्टर-9 के डिस्कोथेक में गोली चलाने के मामले में पुलिस ने लुधियाना के सागर और मोविश बैंस को गिरफ्तार किया है। वहीं, एक नाबालिग भी पकड़ा है। अब पुलिस आरोपियों को कोर्ट में पेश कर पूछताछ के लिए रिमांड पर लेगी। सेक्टर-3 थाना एसएचओ शेर सिंह और सेक्टर-17 थाना के एसएचओ राम रत्न शर्मा की अगुवाई में टीमें गठित की थी, जो कि आरोपियों की तलाश करने में जुटी थी।

सोमवार को पुलिस को गुप्त सूचना मिली कि सेक्टर-9 गोलीकांड में वॉन्टेड आरोपी कैंबवाला के रास्ते से शहर से बाहर जाएंगे। इस पर पुलिस ने कैंबवाला रोड पर नाका लगा दिया। नाके पर कुछ देर वाहन चेक करने के बाद एक कार आई। इसमें आरोपी सवार थे। पुलिस उनको पकड़ने के लिए आगे बढ़ी तो सागर ने पिस्टल निकाल ली। उसने पुलिस पर फायर करने लगा ही था कि पुलिस कर्मी ने जाकर उसे दबोच लिया।

मोविश और सागर के खिलाफ लुधियाना में कई आपराधिक मामले दर्ज हैं। उनके खिलाफ कातिलाना हमला करने का केस भी दर्ज है। जबकि पकड़े गए तीसरे नाबालिग के खिलाफ पहले कोई केस दर्ज नहीं है। प्राथमिक स्तर पर पूछताछ में सामने आया है कि आरोपियों के पास ओर भी हथियार हैं, जो उन्होंने लुधियाना में राजा और विजय के पास छिपाए हैं।

यह है मामला...

पुलिस ने सागर और मोविश के साथ एक नाबालिग को भी पकड़ा है। इसी नाबालिग का जन्मदिन मनाने के लिए सभी 11 अक्टूबर को सेक्टर-9 एस्को बार में आए थे। जन्मदिन मनाते समय सागर और सौरभ के बीच हुआ था। सागर ने सौरभ को थप्पड़ मार दिया था। इसके बाद बाहर आकर सागर ने ही गोली चलाई थी। इसमें सौरभ को गोली लगी थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें