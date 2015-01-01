पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्दाफाश:चार किलो हेरोइन और 2 पिस्टल के साथ जालंधर से दो गिरफ्तार,गैंगस्टरों-आतंकियों से जुड़े ड्रग माफिया का पर्दाफाश

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
पंजाब पुलिस ने दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर उनसे 4 किलो हेरोइन बरामद की है। इस गिरफ्तारी से गैंगस्टरों और आतंकवादियों से संबंधित और अंतराष्ट्रीय संपर्क वाले एक बड़े ड्रग माफिया का पर्दाफाश हुआ है। गिरफ्तार आरोपी जसविन्दर सिंह उर्फ जस्स और रमेश कुमार उर्फ केसा, दोनों जालंधर (ग्रामीण) के रहने वाले है। डीजीपी दिनकर गुप्ता के अनुसार जांच में सामने आया है कि कश्मीर से पंजाब में तस्करी किए गए नशों की बिक्री से प्राप्त पैसे का प्रयोग संभावित तौर पर आतंकवादी गतिविधियों के लिए फंडिंग के लिए किया जा रहा था।

उन्होंने कहा पूरी अंतरराष्ट्रीय साजिश और नेटवर्क के आगे-पीछे के सभी संबंधों से पर्दा हटाने के लिए अगली जांच जारी है। दोषियों से हेरोइन के अलावा दो देसी .32 बोर पिस्तौल समेत 10 बिना इस्तेमाल किए हुए कारतूस और एक कार, जिसका प्रयोग पंजाब की जेलों में बंद गैंगस्टरों के इशारे पर श्रीनगर से नशे की तस्करी के लिए किया जाता था, भी बरामद की गई है। ड्रग माफिया के तार दुबई के एक व्यक्ति से जुड़े हैं। एसएसपी, जालंधर सन्दीप गर्ग की निगरानी में जालंधर के गांव लोहियां में जसविन्दर के घर से दोनों को गिरफ्तार किया गया।

