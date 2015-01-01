पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Two Lakhs Including 26,000 Women From Khannauri And Dabwali Blocks To Leave For Delhi: Bharti Kisan Union.

कृषि बिलों का विरोध:खन्नौरी और डबवाली नाकों से 26 हजार महिलाओं समेत दो लाख होंगे दिल्ली के लिए रवाना: भारतीय किसान यूनियन

चंडीगढ़30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भारती किसान यूनियन (उगराहां) के प्रधान जोगिंदर सिंह उगराहां ने कहा कि उन्होंने ये पहला आंदोलन देखा है जिसमें एकजुटता और अनुशासन के साथ-साथ महिलाओं की भी जबरदस्त भागीदारी देखने को मिली है।
  • भारती किसान यूनियन (एकता-उगराहां) ने मंगलवार को सेक्टर 35 स्थित किसान भवन में मीडिया से बात की

भारतीय किसान यूनियन (एकता-उगराहां) ने मंगलवार को सेक्टर 35 स्थित किसान भवन में मीडिया से बात की। मुद्दा था कृषि बिलों पर अपने भविष्य के एक्शन प्लान पर चर्चा करना। प्रधान जोगिंदर सिंह उगराहां ने कहा कि वह पिछले 38 साल से किसानों के हितों के लिए काम कर रहे हैं और उनकी आवाज को बुलंद कर रहे हैं। ये पहला आंदोलन देखा है जिसमें एकजुटता और अनुशासन के साथ-साथ महिलाओं की भी जबरदस्त भागीदारी देखने को मिली है।

इसके बाद 26-27 नवंबर को दिल्ली में होने वाले आंदोलन पर भी उन्होंने बात की। जोगिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि इसके लिए उन्होंने सोमवार से ही काम शुरू कर दिया है। उन्होंने बताया कि वे खन्नौरी और डबवाली, दो रास्तों से दिल्ली की ओर कूच कर रहे हैं। खन्नौर के रास्ते से पंजाब के पांच जिले- संगरूर,पटियाला,लुधियाना, बरनाला और मानसा से लोग जाएंगे। खनौरी के मोर्च में 960 बड़ी बसें, 2400 ट्रॉली, 20 पानी की टंकियां, स्पीकर वाली 22 छोटी गाड़ियां इसमें शामिल होंगी। इस मोर्चे में एक लाख 15 हजार लोग शामिल होंगे।

उन्होंने बताया कि इस मोर्च में सभी लोग, चाहे किसी भी जत्थेबंदी से हों के पानी-चाय व रोटी के लंगर के लिए 40 ट्रॉलियां सोमवार को ही भेज दी गई थीें लेकिन हरियाणा सरकार ने उन्हें वहीं रोक दिया है। वहीं डबवाली की ओर से पंजाब के बाकी 9 जिलों से लोग दिल्ली के लिए कूच करेंगे। उन्हें भी जहां रोक लिया जाएगा, वे वहीं मोर्चा लगा लेंगे। जोगिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि दोनों नाकों में दो लाख लोग इस मोर्चे में शामिल होंगे जिनमें 26 हजार महिलाएं भी शामिल हैं।

