गौशाला में गाय की मौत का मामला:मरने वाली गायों का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 74 पर पहुंचा, जांच कमेटी को रिपोर्ट सौंपने में अभी लग सकता है और वक्त

पंचकूला29 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
बुधवार सुबह गोधाम में करीब 70 गायों की फूड प्वाइजनिंग से मौत हो गई थी और 30 गायों की हालत गंभीर थी।

माता मनसा देवी गोधाम में फूड प्वाइजनिंग से मरने वाली गायों की संख्या 74 हो गई है। गुरुवार दिन में एक और देर रात दो और उपचाराधीन गायों ने दम तोड़ दिया। एनिमल हसबेंडरी के डिप्टी डायरेक्टर डॉ. अनिल बेनवाला ने बताया कि 20 गाय पूरी तरह से स्टेबल हैं और छह का इलाज जारी है और ये ट्रीटमेंट को रिस्पॉन्ड कर रही हैं। ऐसे में इनके जल्दी स्वस्थ होने की उम्मीद है।

बता दें कि बेनवाला मामले की जांच के लिए गठित तीन सदस्यीय कमेटी के सदस्य हैं। शुक्रवार को इन्हें पंचकूला प्रशासन को रिपोर्ट सौंपनी थी। लेकिन कमेटी की चेयरमैन और जिला परिषद, पंचकूला की चीफ एग्जीक्यूटिव अफसर निशु सिंगला शहर से बाहर हैं। वहीं शनिवार और रविवार को अवकाश होने के चलते अभी यह क्लियर नहीं हो पाया है कि ये जांच रिपोर्ट कब तक सबमिट की जाएगी।

बता दें कि बुधवार सुबह गोधाम में करीब 70 गायों की फूड प्वाइजनिंग से मौत हो गई थी और 30 गायों की हालत गंभीर थी। घटना के बाद मामला काफी गरमा गया था। जिसके बाद हरियाणा विधानसभा के स्पीकर और पंचकूला के विधायक ज्ञानचंद गुप्ता भी गौशाला पहुंचे थे।

उन्होंने ही उपायुक्त मुकेश कुमार आहुजा को इस मामले में कमेटी का गठन कर जांच के आदेश दिए थे। इस कमेटी ने सभी पहलुओं की जांच कर अपनी रिपोर्ट आज पंचकूला प्रशासन को सौंपनी थी। इसके अलावा गायों का पोस्टमॉर्टम करवाया गया, चारे के सैंपल हिसार स्थित लाला लाजपत राय यूनिवर्सिटी ऑफ वेटेनरी एंड एनिमल साइंसेज और करनाल स्थित लैब्स में भी सैंपल जांच के लिए भेजे गए थे।

