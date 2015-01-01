पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chandigarh
  • Two Union Employees Of Chandigarh Will March Towards Punjab Governor House Today On Behalf Of Their Demands

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गवर्नर से अपील:चंडीगढ़ के दो कर्मचारी यूनियन मांगों को लेकर आज पंजाब गवर्नर हाउस की ओर कूच करेंगे

चंडीगढ़3 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आज शहर की दो कर्मचारी यूनियन अपनी मांगों को लेकर गवर्नर हाउस की ओर जाकर प्रदर्शन करेंगे। प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • बिजली कर्मचारी निजीकरण के खिलाफ और ज्वाइंट एक्शन कमेटी अपनी मांगों को लेकर प्रदर्शन करेंगे

शहर में काम करने वाले कर्मचारियों की मांगों को लेकर कई यूनियन काफी समय से प्रशासन के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन कर रही हैं। लेकिन प्रशासक के सलाहकार कर्मचारियों की मांगों को नजरअंदाज करते आ रहे हैं। इसके विरोध में यूटी पावर मैन यूनियन सोमवार सुबह 11 बजे न्यू पावर हाउस इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया फेज-1 से पंजाब गवर्नर हाउस की ओर कूच करेगी। वहीं शाम 4 बजे सेक्टर-17 एमसी ऑफिस के आगे से जॉइंट एक्शन कमेटी ऑफ गवर्नमेंट एंड एमसी एम्पलाइज एंड वर्कर्स के बैनर तले संबंधित यूनियन पंजाब गवर्नर हाउस की ओर कूच करेंगी।

बिजली विभाग के निजीकरण के खिलाफ रोष

पावरमैन यूनियन बिजली निजीकरण के विरोध में पंजाब गवर्नर हाउस की ओर कूच करेगी। पावर मैन यूनियन के साथ कई यूनियनों के कर्मचारी भी शामिल होंगे। यूनियन काफी समय से रैली प्रदर्शन करके बिजली के निजीकरण का विरोध कर रही है। शहर में सस्ते में बिजली सप्लाई दिए जाने के बाद भी 200 करोड़ के फायदे में चल रहे बिजली विभाग का केंद्र सरकार और प्रशासन निजीकरण करने में लगे हुए हैं।

संसद में बिल अभी पेश नहीं

पावर मैन यूनियन के महासचिव गोपाल दत्त जोशी का कहना है कि अभी बिजली एक्ट 2003 लागू है, बिजली बिल 2020 संशोधित करने के लिए संसद में पेश किया जाना है। इससे पहले ही विभाग को निजीकरण करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी गई है, जिससे कर्मचारी परेशान हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदेश में 24 घंटे में सबसे ज्यादा 121 मौतें दिल्ली में, महाराष्ट्र में 50 ने जान गंवाई, यह 15 मई के बाद सबसे कम - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें