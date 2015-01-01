पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पीयू को निर्देेश:यूजीसी ने कहा -पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी एक्ट के अनुसार ही कार्यवाही करे पीयू

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • पीयू प्रशासन ने मांगी थी राय-सीनेट का कार्यकाल खत्म, आगे के लिए दें निर्देश

(ननु जोगिंदर सिंह) पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी को यूनिवर्सिटी ग्रांट्स कमीशन (यूजीसी) ने पीयू एक्ट के अनुसार गवर्नेंस चलाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। 9 नवंबर को पीयू प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने यूजीसी को इस बारे में लेटर लिखा था कि नई एजुकेशन पॉलिसी के तहत गवर्निंग बॉडी का जो गठन होना है, उसके लिए उन्हें गाइड किया जाए।

इसी के जवाब में 10 नवंबर को ही यूूजीसी ने पीयू को स्पष्ट कर दिया था कि वे अपनी यूनिवर्सिटी के एक्ट के अनुसार काम करें। यदि पीयू इस राय पर चलती है तो उनको सीनेट व सिंडीकेट के इलेक्शन कराने होंगे और आगे इसके जरिए ही गवर्नेंस रिफॉर्म्स किए जा सकेंगे। नई शिक्षा नीति (एनईपी) के तहत मौजूदा गवर्नेंस बॉडी को ही अगली बॉडी का गठन करना है।

इस लेटर के बारे में पीयू प्रशासन ने फिलहाल कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की है। इस बारे में पीयू प्रशासन से संपर्क किया गया, लेकिन प्रवक्ता रेणुका बांका सलवान और वीसी प्रो. राज कुमार ने कोई जवाब नहीं दिया। 20 अक्टूबर को यूजीसी ने सभी यूनिवर्सिटीज को लेटर जारी किया था कि नई एजुकेशन पॉलिसी के तहत गवर्नेंस रिफॉर्म को लेकर अपनी तैयारियां बताएं।

24 अगस्त को इलेक्शन के जरिए पीयू में सीनेट इलेक्शन इस समय तक पूरे हो जाने थे, लेकिन 15 अगस्त को ही इलेक्शन टाल दिए गए थे। इसके बाद 15 अक्टूबर को फिर से इलेक्शन टाल दिए गए, हालांकि अनलॉक के तहत ये संभव थे। इस बीच बिहार व कई विधानसभाओं के इलेक्शन व बाय इलेक्शन कराए गए। सीनेटरों और कुछ स्टूडेंट नेताओं व सीनेट के कैंडिडेट्स ने यूटी प्रशासन से मुलाकात की।

उन्हें कहा गया कि वीसी लिखकर भेजें तो मंजूरी लिख दी जाएगी। चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन को इलेक्शन कराने की मंजूरी का लेटर लिखने के बजाय पीयू प्रशासन ने यूजीसी को लेटर लिखा कि उनके 20 अक्टूबर के लेटर को आधार बनाते हुए कृपया बताएं कि पीयू क्या करें? क्योंकि उनकी गवर्निंग बॉडी का कार्यकाल पूरा हो गया है।

सूत्रों के अनुसार वीसी पर दबाव बना रहा ग्रुप ये उम्मीद लगाए बैठा था कि केंद्र से उन्हें कोई एडहॉक कमेटी बनाने की परमिशन मिल जाएगी, लेकिन इसी बीच विवाद बढ़ने पर पंजाब सरकार ने दखल दे दिया। सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने लेटर लिख दिया है कि वे इस बॉडी को कंटीन्यु करना चाहते हैं।

सांसद प्रताप सिंह बाजवा, पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री व सांसद सुखबीर सिंह बादल ने भी केंद्र सरकार को सीनेट इलेक्शन कराने के लिए लेटर लिखे हैं। तकनीकी तौर पर भी अब तक पीयू में उसी समय एनईपी लागू हो सकती है, जब पंजाब सरकार नोटिफिकेशन कर दे। पंजाब ने अभी तक इस सिर्फ कमेटियां बनाई हैं, जिसकी रिपोर्ट अब तक नहीं आई। ऐसे में यूजीसी की लेटर के बाद पीयू प्रशासन पर इलेक्शन कराने का दबाव बढ़ सकता है।

यह है एक्ट में... एक्ट के अनुसार 91 मेंबर्स की गवर्नेंस बॉडी सीनेट बनती है, जिसमें पंजाब के सीएम, पंजाब के एजुकेशन मिनिस्टर, पंजाब-हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस, चंडीगढ़-पंजाब के डीपीआई और चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन के एडवाइजर एक्स ऑफिशियो मेंबर होते हैं। दो मेंबर पंजाब विधानसभा चुनकर भेजती है और बाकी मेंबर्स का इलेक्शन होता है।

सीनेट इलेक्शन को लेकर गर्माया है माहौल... यूनिवर्सिटी के इलेक्शन को कोविड-19 का कारण बताते हुए टालने की वजह से लंबा विवाद खड़ा हो गया है। पंजाब में इसका विरोध हो रहा है। आरोप हैं कि पहले पीयू और फिर बाद में पंजाब का दावा चंडीगढ़ पर कमजोर करने के लिए केंद्र सरकार साजिश रच रही है।

हाल ही में इस बारे में करीब 32 साल पुराने काउंसिल और स्टूडेंट पार्टियों के नेताओं ने प्रदर्शन किया था। बुधवार को कुछ विधायक इस बारे में पीयू के वीसी से मिलने वाले हैं।

