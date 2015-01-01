पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क पर ट्रैफिक के साथ लावारिस पशु:सड़क पर घूम रहे लावारिस पशु, हर समय हादसे का डर

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
पीरमुछल्ला

जीरकपुर के लोगों को स्ट्रे कैटल से छुटकारा मिलता नजर नहीं आ रहा है। शहर में स्ट्रे कैटल की संख्या लगातार बढ़ती जा रही है। इनकी इतनी भरमार है कि हर गली-चौराहे और मेन रोड्स पर झुंड आसानी से घूमते दिख जाते हैं। इनकी वजह से आए दिन एक्सीडेंट भी होते हैं। कई बार ज्यादा ट्रैफिक के बीच भी स्ट्रे कैटल बैठे या घूमते रहते हैं।

इनमें ऐसे मवेशी भी शामिल हैं, जिनको दूध निकालने के बाद इनके मालिक चरने के लिए खुला छोड़ देते हैं। ऐसे में इनकी वजह से ट्रैफिक भी बाधित होता है। बलटाना एरिया में ऐसे पालतू पशुओं की भरमार है। मेन मार्केट तक में स्ट्रे कैटल लोगों के बीच में घूमते रहते हैं। सड़क पर ट्रैफिक के साथ-साथ स्ट्रे कैटल भी चलते हैं। अक्सर यहां सांडों की लड़ाई भी होती रहती है, जिसमें लोगों को चोटें भी आई हैं। सांड की टक्कर से जानलेवा हादसे भी हो चुके हैं।

